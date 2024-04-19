Casa Pia vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | April 21st 2024

Casa Pia will welcome Porto to the Estádio Municipal de Rio Maior in the Primeira Liga on Sunday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three league outings, though they have just one win in their last six games. In their previous outing, they were held to a 2-2 draw away at Portimonense. They conceded two goals within the first 26 minutes of the match and Yuki Soma halved the deficit in the 34th minute.

Defender Nermin Zolotić scored his first goal of the season in the 59th minute, equalizing for his team. Substitute Beni Mukendi was sent off in injury time and will be suspended in this match.

The visitors have seen a drop in form in the league and are winless in their last three games. They also played out a 2-2 draw in their previous league outing against Famalicao. Evanilson was sent off in injury time and will not travel to Lisbon for this match.

They played Vitoria Guimaraes in the Taca de Portugal semi-final second leg on Wednesday, recording a 3-1 win thanks to goals from Mehdi Taremi, Eduardo Gabriel Aquino Cossa, and Francisco Conceição. They progressed to the final 4-1 on aggregate.

Casa Pia vs Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths just four times thus far with three of them coming in the Primeira Liga. The visitors have an unbeaten record in these meetings with three wins to their name.

Porto registered a 3-1 home win in the reverse fixture in December, scoring three goals in a match for the second time against the hosts.

Casa Pia have scored just two goals in their four meetings against the visitors

The visitors have just two wins in their last seven away games in the Primeira Liga, suffering three losses.

Casa Pia vs Porto Prediction

Os Gansos are unbeaten in their last three league games, playing out two draws and keeping two clean sheets. Interestingly, they have suffered just one loss and recorded one win in their last five home games, failing to score three times and keeping four clean sheets.

Pablo Roberto was absent from the squad as a precaution last week against Portimonense and should be back in the squad for this crucial match. Beni Mukendi is a confirmed absentee as he will serve a suspension.

Dragões returned to winning ways after two games on Wednesday and will look to build on that form. Nonetheless, they are playing after a gap of just four days and will be without the services of top-scorer Evanilson, who is suspended, which might impact their performance.

Toni Martínez has trained separately while first-choice goalkeeper Diogo Costa is also a doubt with a muscle injury.

Considering the current form of the two teams and Casa Pia's defensive record in recent home games, a low-scoring draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Casa Pia 1-1 Porto

Casa Pia vs Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Mehdi Taremi to score or assist any time - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback