Casa Pia vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7, 2023

Casa Pia will square off against reigning champions Porto at the Estadio Nacional in an interesting clash between two teams from the top half of the Primeira Liga table on Saturday (January 7).

The hosts have done well on their return to the Portuguese top flight and are in fifth place in the standings after 14 games. Casa resumed their campaign following the international break with a 2-1 win at Portimonense last week.

Porto, meanwhile, made it three wins in a row, including an emphatic 5-1 win over Arouca in their last outing. Otavio gave them an early lead before in-form striker Mehdi Taremi bagged a hat-trick. With the win, they trail leaders and arch-rivals Benfica by five points.

Casa Pia vs Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off just once, in the Allianz Cup in 2019, which Porto won 3-0 at the Estadio Pina Manique.

Porto have scored at least four goals in their last three Primeira Liga games.

Porto have the second-best attacking record in the Primeira Liga, scoring 36 goals in 14 games, while the hosts have scored just 15 in 14 games.

The two teams have been defensively solid this season. Porto have the joint-best defensive record, conceding ten goals in 14 games, while Casa have conceded 11 in 14 games.

Casa have suffered three of their four league defeats at home this term and have scored just five goals in seven games.

Casa Pia vs Porto Prediction

Casa have been in good form this season but have suffered defeats against Lisbon giants - Benfica and Sporting. They have scored at least once in their last four league outings, keeping two clean sheets.

Porto, meanwhile, have won their last three league games, and the trend should continue. Casa could put up a fight, but Porto should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Casa Pia 1-2 Porto

Casa Pia vs Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Porto

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Porto to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Mehdi Taremi to score any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes