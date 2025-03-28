Casa Pia vs Rio Ave Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29, 2025 

Casa Pia and Rio Ave trade tackles in a Primeira Liga round 27 clash on Saturday at the Estadio Municipal de Rio Maior.

Ad

The hosts are coming off a 3-1 defeat at Nacional a fortnight ago. They went into the break behind, thanks to Daniel Penha's goal in first-half injury time. Gaizka Larrazabal equalised three minutes into the second half, but Paulinho Boia and Joel strikes ensured that Nacional claimed all three points.

Rio, meanwhile, fell to a 3-2 home to Benfica. They were two goals down by the 53rd minute, thanks to Orkun Kokcu's first-half goal and Vangelis Pavlidis' penalty. Brandon Zamora and Clayton strikes drew the game level with 15 minutes left, but Kerem Akturkoglu's winner five minutes later sealed the deal for Benfica.

Ad

Trending

The loss left Vilacondenses in 12th spot in the standings, with 29 points from 26 games, while Casa are seventh with 36 points.

Casa Pia vs Rio Ave Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rio have four wins from eight head-to-head games with Casa, losing one.

Their most recent clash in January saw Rio claim a 3-1 away win in the Taca de Portugal Round of 16.

Rio's last six games to produce a winner have been decided by one-goal margins.

Casa have lost four of their last five league games, winning one.

Four of their last five head-to-head games have seen both sides score.

Eight of Rio's last nine games across competitions have had goals at both ends.

Ad

Casa Pia vs Rio Ave Prediction

Casa have lost their last three games and have little left to play for this season. They are too far off the continental spots, while they are also relatively safe from relegation concerns.

Rio, for their part, hold a six-point cushion over the bottom-three and aren't quite safe from the dotted line. They also boast a good record in this fixture, going unbeaten in five head-to-head games, winning two.

Ad

However, expect the hosts to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Casa 2-1 Rio

Casa Pia vs Rio Ave Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Casa to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback