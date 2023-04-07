Casa Pia vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction and Betting Tips | April 9, 2023 

Casa Pia welcome city rivals Sporting Lisbon to the Estadio Pina Manique for a Primeira Liga matchday 27 fixture on Sunday (April 9).

The hosts are coming off a 3-1 defeat at Vizela last weekend. Casa took the lead through Rafael Martins in the 24th minute, but Nermin Zolotic's own goal saw Vizela draw level just before the break. Joao Nunes put through his net with ten minutes to go before Friday Etim wrapped up proceedings four minutes from time.

Sporting, meanwhile, settled for a share of the spoils in a goalless draw at Gil Vicente. The stalemate left the Lions in fourth spot in the standings, having garnered 54 points from 26 games. Casa, meanwhile, are seventh with 38 points to show for their efforts after 26 outings.

Casa Pia vs Sporting Lisbon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sporting have won their last two meetings with Casa.

Casa have scored at least twice in four of their last five home games across competitions.

Sporting are on a ten-game unbeaten run across competitions, winning seven games.

Casa's home games have produced the fewest goals on average in the league this season, with 13 matches witnessing 21 goals.

Their two previous meetings have produced at least three goals and also witnessed goals at both ends.

Four of Sporting's last six away games have seen at least one side fail to score.

Casa Pia vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction

Sporting impressively eliminated Arsenal in the UEFA Europa League in the Round of 16 to keep their continental aspirations alive, but things have been markedly different domestically. Ruben Amorim's side do not have much left to play for but still have a shot at the top three.

Casa, meanwhile, have been the relevation of the season in their first top-flight campaign. Filipe Martins' side have punched above their weight and are in the hunt for a top-six finish, far from the relegation battle many had tipped them for at the start of the season.

The hosts are capable of springing an upset, but Sporting should claim a narrow win.

Prediction: Casa Pia 1-2 Sporting Lisbon

Casa Pia vs Sporting Lisbon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sporting to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

