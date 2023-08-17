Casa Pia vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction and Betting Tips | August 18, 2023

Casa Pia welcome city rivals Sporting Lisbon to the Estadio Pina Manique for a Primeira Liga matchday two fixture on Friday (August 18).

The hosts kickstarted their campaign with a comfortable 3-0 win at SC Farense last week. Clayton, Pablo Roberto and Godwin Saviour found the back of the net in the rout.

Sporting, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a hard-fought 3-2 home win over Vizela. They took a two-goal lead through Viktor Gyokeres' quickfire brace in the first half.

Vizela drew level after the break, with Samuel Essende and Nuno Moreira scoring within two minutes. A dramatic end to the game saw Paulinho score the winner in the eighth minute of injury time.

The win took the Lions to sixth spot in the table, while Casa Pia are second.

Casa Pia vs Sporting Lisbon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed thrice, with Sporting winning on each occasion.

Their most recent meeting in April saw Sporting claim a 4-3 away win.

All three previous meetings hve produced at least three goals and have also had goals scored at both ends.

Casa have won all three competitive games this season without conceding.

Sporting have won ten of their last 12 away games across competitions.

Casa Pia vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction

Casa have started the new season like a house on fire, winning all three games. Their comprehensive win in their opening league game of the season could set the tone for the rest of the campaign. However, they face their first major test this weekend.

Despite both being capital sides, there's a significant gulf in class between the two teams. Sporting have genuine title aspirations, while Casa will do well to extend their top-flight stay to a second season running.

Sporting have a 100% record against Casa, and that record should continue in a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Casa 1-3 Sporting

Casa Pia vs Sporting Lisbon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sporting to win

Tip 2 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score

Tip 4 - Sporting to score over 1.5 goals