Casa Pia vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction and Betting Tips | August 8th 2025

Casa Pia will get their Primeira Liga campaign underway against Sporting Lisbon at Estádio Municipal de Rio Maior on Friday. The hosts finished ninth in the league standings last season with 45 points, their best performance in the top flight. Leões lifted the league table for the second consecutive year last season.

Os Gansos concluded the 2024-25 campaign on a poor note, winning just one of their last seven league games. They wrapped up their preseason with a 1-1 draw against Benfica B last week. Gaizka Larrazabal scored their only goal of the match.

The defending champions got their season underway with a 1-0 loss to arch-rivals Benfica in the Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira last week. They failed to score for the first time in a competitive match since February and will look to bounce back here.

Casa Pia vs Sporting Lisbon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is not much history between the two teams, and they have met seven times in all competitions. The capital club have dominated proceedings in this fixture, winning all seven games.

The visitors won their two league meetings against Os Gansos by an aggregate score of 5-1.

Os Gansos have seen conclusive results in their last eight home games in the Primeira Liga, recording five wins.

The visitors are unbeaten in the Primeira Liga in 2025. They are currently on a 21-game unbeaten streak in the league.

The capital club have outscored the hosts 24-7 in seven games in this fixture.

Leões have won three of their last four away games in the Primeira Liga, and they have also kept clean sheets in those wins.

Six of the seven meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Casa Pia vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction

Os Gansos enjoyed an unbeaten run in the preseason and will look to continue that form here. Notably, they have scored one goal apiece in three of their four home games in this fixture.

Ricardo Batista and Clau Mendes are nursing injuries and will miss the campaign opener.

Leões have won five of their last six league games, scoring 14 goals while keeping three clean sheets. They have won their seven Primeira Liga meetings against the hosts and are strong favorites.

Nuno Santos and Daniel Bragança are confirmed absentees due to injuries. Matheus Reis will also miss this match as he will need to serve a suspension.

The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten record in the Primeira Liga in 2025, and considering their 100% record in this fixture, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Casa Pia 1-3 Sporting Lisbon

Casa Pia vs Sporting Lisbon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sporting Lisbon to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

