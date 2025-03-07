Casa Pia vs Sporting Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9, 2025

Casa Pia host Sporting at the Estadio Pina Manique on Sunday in the Primeira Liga. The hosts are sixth in the league table with 36 points from 24 matches.

Ad

They suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at Vitoria last time out, conceding an 80th-minute winner. Sporting, meanwhile, returned to winning ways in the league on Monday, beating Estoril Praia 3-1 at the Jose Alvalade. Goncalo Inacio headed home the opener before Viktor Gyokeres netted a brace to take his league tally for the season to 25.

Sporting remain atop the league table and are three points above second-placed Benfica, who have a game in hand.

Ad

Trending

Casa Pia vs Sporting Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight competitive meetings between Casa Pia and Sporting, who have emerged victorious each time.

Casa Pia have never kept a clean sheet against the Lions.

Sporting are the highest-scoring side in the top flight this season, with a goal tally of 64.

Only two of Os Gansos' eight league defeats this season have come at home.

The Lions have conceded 21 goals in the Primeira Liga this season. Only Benfica (18) and Porto (19) have managed fewer.

Ad

Casa Pia vs Sporting Prediction

Casa have lost two of their last three matches and three of their last five. They are, however, undefeated at home turf in the league since September.

Sporting, meanwhile, are on a run of consecutive victories after going winless in five outings. They have struggled on the road off late but should win this one.

Prediction: Casa Pia 1-2 Sporting

Casa Pia vs Sporting Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sporting

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of their last eight meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in six of their last eight matchups.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback