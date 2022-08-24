Casemiro, Jesus, and more: 5 most expensive Brazilian signings in the Premier League

From the effervescent Juninho to the brilliant Fernandinho, the English Premier League has had the privilege of fielding some fine Brazilian footballers over the years. The spirit, quality, and exuberance they bring to the table remain unparalleled, prompting clubs to pay exorbitant amounts to secure their services.

Today, we will take a look at five Brazilian footballers who have cost their Premier League suitors a pretty penny. Below, we will check out the five most expensive Brazilian signings in the history of the league:

Fun fact: Three of the five most expensive Brazilian signings were completed this summer.

Valuation via: Transfermarkt

#5 Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City to Arsenal): €52.2 million

Manchester City brought Gabriel Jesus to the English top flight in January 2017, signing him in a €32 million deal from Palmeiras. He served as an understudy to Sergio Aguero for the next couple of years but was never entirely trusted to replace him.

Having been on the fringes for most of his Manchester City career, Jesus agreed to switch clubs earlier this summer, opting to join Arsenal in a staggering €52.2 million deal. Playing under Mikel Artera, who served as an assistant to Guardiola at City, Jesus has seemingly rediscovered his magic, with him scoring thrice in three top-flight matches this term. If the Brazilian sharpshooter can keep this up, he would have no trouble vying for the Golden Boot this season.

Across the two clubs, the four-time English champion has featured in 120 games in the premier division of English football, scoring 60 goals and providing 32 assists.

#4 Richarlison (Everton to Tottenham Hotspur): €58 million

A headstrong center-forward with a knack for the spectacular, Brazil international Richarlison moved from Everton to Tottenham Hotspur for an eye-watering €58 million fee earlier this summer. Considering Spurs already have the ever-reliable Harry Kane at their disposal, Richarlison’s blockbuster signing could seem unnecessary. However, if his work rate and versatility are taken into account, it is not difficult to see why Spurs went after him.

The Brazil international, who played for Watford before joining Everton in 2018, is quick off his mark, is a decent passer, and can take the fight to physically intimidating defenders.

He has thus far scored 48 goals and claimed 16 assists in 175 Premier League appearances (across three clubs). His tally is expected to receive a tangible boost playing for a team as creative as Tottenham this season.

#3 Fred (Shakhtar Donetsk to Manchester United): €59 million

Manchester United have made quite a few questionable signings in their lifetime. Fred’s €59 million transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk ahead of the 2018-19 campaign is undoubtedly one of them.

Fred joined the Red Devils on the back of a decent season with Shakhtar. He featured in 37 games for them across competitions in the 2017-18 campaign, recording four goals and seven assists. The following season, Fred failed to produce the level of football that wooed the Mancunians. He was selected in only 17 Premier League games for the 20-time English champions and recorded only one goal and an assist.

Over the last four seasons, Fred has been criticized for his inability to find the right pass, for his sluggishness, and for his general lack of vision. With Casemiro now at Erik ten Hag’s disposal, his days as United’s defensive midfielder seem numbered.

Since joining the Old Trafford Unit in 2018, Fred has featured in 107 English top-flight games for them, registering six goals and seven assists.

#2 Alisson (AS Roma to Liverpool): €62.5 million

Impressed with his performances for Roma, Liverpool signed Alisson for a €62.5 million fee in July 2018. The Brazil international has since been an integral part of Jurgen Klopp’s team, helping them to a Champions League trophy and a Premier League title amongst other honors.

Alisson is a reassuring presence at the back. He organizes his defenders with authority and rarely takes unnecessary risks. The Brazilian is good with the ball at his feet and is not afraid to rush off his line to clear the ball away.

Since joining the Anfield outfit, Alisson has featured in 139 games in the English first division, making 300 saves and keeping 64 clean sheets. The two-time Golden Gloves (2018-19, 2021-22) winner has also delivered 563 accurate long balls and performed 94 sweeper clearances.

#1 Casemiro (Real Madrid to Manchester United): €70.6 million

Shocking the football fraternity, five-time Champions League winner Casemiro left Real Madrid to join Manchester United in a €70.6 million deal earlier in August. The Brazilian midfielder completed the pre-season with Los Blancos and even featured in two matches for them in the 2022-23 campaign, recording an assist.

Casemiro, who won a total of 18 trophies during his time with Real Madrid, is one of the best defensive midfielders in the business. He is an astute reader of the game, can keep pace with even the quickest players, and has the innate ability to break opposition attacks. He is not exactly the best distributor, but having such a capable enforcer at the base of the midfield could do Manchester United a world of good.

The Brazil international was presented as a Manchester United player ahead of their Premier League clash with Liverpool on Monday (August 22). Considering that his paperwork is sorted, Casemiro’s Premier League debut could arrive when United travel to St. Mary’s Stadium for their clash with Southampton on August 27 (via Marca).

