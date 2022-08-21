"Casemiro's arrival was important for the decision" - Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to stay at Manchester United after transfer of Brazil star according to transfer expert 

Cristiano Ronaldo is believed to have decided on his future at Manchester United after his former Real Madrid teammate, Casemiro, decided to join the English club. The Portuguese international will continue playing at Old Trafford to complete the second year of the contract with the former English champions.

The most recent update came from Portuguese journalist Pedro Almeida, who revealed that Casemiro's dramatic signing with Manchester United has also changed the dynamics surrounding Ronaldo's uncertainty. He revealed that Ronaldo has communicated with the Red Devils' board about his decision to stay for another season.

''EXCL. Cristiano accept stay in @ManUtd. #Casemiro arrival’s was important for the decision. This is the info! #MUFC.''

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner returned to Old Trafford early last season after spending three seasons at Juventus. However, the Red Devils had a terrible last season as they finished sixth in the table despite Ronaldo's brilliant individual performance. He scored 24 goals, 18 in the Premier League and six in the Champions League last season.

The previous season saw United sack Ole Gunner Solskjaer midseason and appoint Ralf Rangnick as the caretaker for the remainder of the season. Facing rage from fans and demanding a complete overhaul of the squad, Manchester United appointed former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag as the new full-time manager.

Despite the managerial change, the issues at Old Trafford remain the same and the Red Devils have suffered two defeats in the opening two games of the new season. Ronaldo himself has pushed for a move out of the English club as he wishes to compete in the Champions League in the last few years of his professional career.

However, Casemiro's arrival at Old Trafford on a deal worth £60 million looks to have changed Ronaldo's decision as well. As per the recent reports, including that of Pedro Almeida, the Portuguese striker will spend another year playing for the Red Devils and will, in the process, compete in the Europa League for the first time.

Manchester United fans slam football pundits for calling their new defensive midfielder signing 'old'

Manchester United fans have slammed football pundits and rival fans for calling their new defensive midfielder signing, Casemiro, as 'old' and not the right fit for their team.

The 30-year-old former Real Madrid player has agreed to join the English club after spending nine years with the Spanish giants. The Red Devils desperately needed a defensive midfielder and the five-time Champions League winner is a true jackpot buy in that sense. Red Devils fans believe football pundits are wrong to criticize the signing before even watching Casemiro play in the Premier League.

