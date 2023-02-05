Casemiro's red card mars Manchester United’s important victory against Crystal Palace

Casemiro was sent off in Manchester United win against Crystal Palace.

Manchester United have made it ten wins from their last ten games at Old Trafford across competitions following their hard-fought 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday (February 4).

The Red Devils bounced back from their Premier League defeat to Arsenal but had to do it the hard way after Casemiro’s sending-off in the second half.

Eric ten Hag’s side made the perfect start when Marcus Rashford’s cross hit Will Hughes' hand in the box. That allowed Bruno Fernandes to convert the penalty to give Manchester United a seventh-minute lead.

The hosts appeared to have killed off the game when Marcus Rashford made it 2-0 after the hour mark. However, Casemiro’s red card, after VAR captured him appearing to strangle Hughes, ensured a tense finish, but United held on.

Palace took full advantage of their numerical advantage, with Jeffrey Schlupp pulling one back in the 76th minute. The Red Devils had their backs against the wall in the final 15 minutes but stood their ground to walk away with all three points.

Casemiro’s red card mars win

There were some positives from Manchester United's victory over Crystal Palace. The determination and character the team showed when they were reduced to ten men was incredible.

However, considering how influential Casemiro is, his sending-off marred the win a bit. The Brazilian has been one of the most important figures in the team since he arrived from Real Madrid and is the main reason why United play with so much balance and freedom.

Now, though, he's set to miss three Premier League games - against Leeds United (home and away) and Leicester City, and the Red Devils will definitely miss him.

The only defeat United have suffered in 2023 came against Arsenal, in a game Casemiro missed due to suspension. The Red Devils may have signed Marcel Sabitzer, but the Austrian was signed to be Christian Eriksen’s replacement and not Casemiro’s.

Casemiro is the only natural defensive midfielder in the team, making his absence a huge concern for United despite their win against Crystal Palace.

B/R Football @brfootball Why Casemiro was sent off against Crystal Palace 🫢 Why Casemiro was sent off against Crystal Palace 🫢 https://t.co/KrLpiYx2pX

Manchester United move up to third

On the flip side, though, Manchester United are steadily climbing up the Premier League table, and their latest victory takes them to third place.

Challenging for the title is still a long shot, but the Red Devils have strengthened their chances of securing a UEFA Champions League spot next season.

Their case was helped by the fact that all their potential top-four rivals - Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle United - dropped points this weekend. Ten Hag's men now sit six points above fifth-placed Tottenham.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace - Premier League

Ten Hag has instilled a winning mentality in the team, and they can only get better from here. The Dutch manager told Manutd.com in the aftermath of the game against the Eagles:

"I love many things. First of all, the quality of the game. In the first 70 minutes, we played a really good game on the pitch, in the possession, the formations and the passing security,” he said.

Ten Hag continued:

“The defensive transitions and the counter press were also brilliant and I think we dominated the game. I think we deserved the lead and especially the second goal was a great goal to see."

He concluded:

“I give the credit to the team, I am really happy with the progress we have made. I will be proud at the end of the season when we are lifting trophies. Till that moment, we have to work hard to improve every day.”

Manchester United are already in the Carabao Cup final, and they have now also strengthened their grip on the top-four places. The next step will be to remain consistent, even without an influential midfielder like Casemiro.

