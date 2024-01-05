Castellon vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7th 2024

Castellon will welcome Osasuna to Estadio Municipal de Castalia for a Copa del Rey round-of-32 fixture on Sunday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 away victory over Sanluqueno in the Spanish Primera RFEF on Wednesday. Jesus de Miguel broke the deadlock in the ninth minute while Alex Cortijo's own goal made sure of the result in injury time after they were reduced to 10 men.

Osasuna, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a narrow 1-0 home win over Almeria. Ante Budimir scored the match-winner in the 27th minute.

The Pamplona outfit will turn their attention to the Cup and received a bye to this stage courtesy of their European-place finish in La Liga last season. Castellon booked their spot at this stage with a 2-1 home win over Real Oviedo in the last round in December 2023.

Castellon vs Osasuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Osasuna have three wins from their last five games against Castellon.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2024 when Osasuna claimed a 1-0 away win after extra time in the 2004-05 Copa del Rey.

Castellon have won four of their last five games in all competitions.

Four of Osasuna's last five games across competitions have produced less than three goals.

Castellon have won all 10 games they have played at home this season in all competitions, scoring at least two goals on each occasion.

Osasuna's last four competitive away games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Osasuna are currently on a five-game winless run on their travels (four losses).

Castellon vs Osasuna Prediction

Castellon are flying high in the Primera RFEF and are currently in pole position to gain promotion to the Segunda as league winners. Their home form has been immaculate, with the Valencians winning all 10 games played in front of their fans.

Osasuna, by contrast, have struggled on their travels but their away games tend to be exciting, with four of the last five seeing at least three goals scored.

Despite playing two divisions above their hosts, Jagoba Arrasate's side are far from the favorites to advance in this tie. We are backing Castellon to claim a narrow victory.

Prediction: Castellon 2-1 Osasuna

Castellon vs Osasun Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Castellon to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Castellon to score over 1.5 goals