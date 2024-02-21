Cavalier vs Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips | February 23rd 2024

Cavalier will host Cincinnati at Stadium East Field on Friday in the first leg of their 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup first-round clash.

The home side are enjoying a strong run of form in the Jamaican top flight at the moment and will hope they can carry that momentum onto the continental stage this weekend. They beat Vere 2-0 in their last match, with Jalmaro Calvin opening the scoring 17 minutes after kickoff before Dwayne Atkinson doubled their advantage from the spot later in the half.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, are set to return to competitive action this week before they kick off their MLS campaign at the weekend. They performed very well during the off-season, shaking off a 2-1 defeat to Austin as they went on to win their final three pre-season outings including a 5-2 demolition of New England Revolution last time out.

The two sides are set to make their CONCACAF Champions Cup debut this week and will be looking to pick up a positive first-leg result and lay down a marker ahead of the return leg in the United States at the end of the month.

Cavalier vs Cincinnati Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Cavalier and Cincinnati.

The hosts have kept clean sheets in all but one of their last 11 games.

The visitors have managed just one clean sheet in their last five games across all competitions.

Cavalier have the best defensive record in the Premier League this season with a goal concession tally of just nine.

Only seven of Cincinnati's 20 league wins last season came on the road.

Cavalier are one of two teams in the Jamaican top flight this season yet to taste defeat on home turf.

Cavalier vs Cincinnati Prediction

Cavalier are on a four-game winning streak and are undefeated in their last 12 games across all competitions. They have won all but one of their last nine home matches and will be hopeful of a positive result here.

Cincinnati have won their last three games and have lost just two of their last 10. Although both teams are in good form, the sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the visitors come out on top here.

Prediction: Cavalier 1-3 Cincinnati

Cavalier vs Cincinnati Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Cincinnati to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the visitors' last five matches)