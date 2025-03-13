Cavalier vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | March 13th 2025

Inter Miami return to action in the CONCACAF Champions Cup when they take on Jamaican champions Cavalier in the second leg of their round-of-16 clash on Thursday. With Lionel Messi sitting out the Herons' last three games, fans will be hopeful to get a glimpse of the 37-year-old as the MLS outfit look to continue from where they left off in the first leg.

Ad

Cavalier were denied consecutive victories in the Jamaican top flight for the first time this year as they could only salvage a 1-1 draw against Waterhouse last Monday.

Before that, Rudolph Speid’s men suffered a huge Champions Cup blow as they fell to a 2-0 loss against Inter Miami in the first leg of their last-16 clash on March 7.

While Cavalier will be looking to turn the tie on its head, results at home offer little optimism as they have failed to win their last six games since the start of 2025.

Ad

Trending

In the absence of Lionel Messi for the third game on the trot, Inter Miami got the job done against Charlotte FC last time out as they secured a 1-0 victory in their MLS clash at the Allianz Stadium.

Javier Mascherano’s men have now won four back-to-back games across all competitions and are unbeaten in their 11 outings since the turn of the year.

Inter Miami now turn their focus back to the Champions Cup, where they kicked off their campaign with a comfortable 4-1 aggregate victory over fellow MLS side Sporting Kansas City in February before last Friday’s win over Cavalier.

Ad

Cavalier vs Inter Miami Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between the two sides, with Inter Miami claiming a 2-0 victory when they first met in last week’s reverse leg.

Inter Miami are on a run of 11 consecutive games without defeat, picking up nine wins and two draws since the start of 2025.

Cavalier have failed to win any of their six home games since the turn of the year, losing once and claiming five draws so far.

Mascherano’s men have won their four competitive away matches across all competitions this year, scoring 13 goals and keeping two clean sheets so far.

Ad

Cavalier vs Inter Miami Prediction

While Cavalier will be looking to overturn their first-leg deficit and cause a major upset here, they face a significantly superior and more experienced Inter Miami side who are currently firing on all cylinders.

That said, we predict a one-sided affair, with Mascherano’s side claiming another comfortable victory.

Prediction: Cavalier 0-3 Inter Miami

Cavalier vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami to win

Ad

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in six of Cavalier’s last seven games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the hosts’ last six outings)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback