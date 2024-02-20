Cavalry vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd February 2024

Cavalry will play host to Orlando City at Starlight Stadium in the CONCACAF Champions Cup on Thursday.

The 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup round one is underway, with about 10 slots already decided. At stake is a ticket to the round of 16.

Cavalry and Orlando are facing each other for the first time. The hosts are set to return to action for the first time since losing the 2023 Canadian Premier League final to Forge FC 2-1 last October.

Cavs maintain a good home record, losing once in their last six outings at Starlight Stadium. They could take confidence from that form as they welcome the Major League Soccer side. However, Cavalry’s four-month idleness could be a cause for concern ahead of their CONCACAF campaign.

Orlando, on the other hand, have been busy with their preseason ahead of the new MLS campaign set to begin on February 25. The visitors have played five friendly matches since the turn of the year, winning four times.

Orlando have been impressive on the road, returning with success in almost all their trips leading to this game.

The Lions concluded a brilliant campaign in MLS last year, finishing second in the Eastern Conference and second overall. However, they fell by the wayside in the MLS Cup Playoffs, losing to eventual winners Columbus Crew 2-0 in the conference semi-finals. They will hope to replicate similar form and go one better in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Cavalry vs Orlando Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Cavalry boast seven wins and one draw in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

Cavalry have won four times and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Cavalry topped the regular season of the 2023 Canadian Premier League with 13 points ahead of playoffs winner Forge FC.

Orlando have won four times and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

Cavalry have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches while Orlando have won four times and drawn once. Form Guide: Cavalry – L-W-L-W-W, Orlando – W-W-W-W-D.

Cavalry vs Orlando Prediction

Cavalry ended last season in bright fashion but we are unsure of the team’s current shape due to player departures and arrivals. This game will offer coach Tommy Wheeldon Jr the opportunity to assess his outfit.

Orlando appear to have kept the fire burning from last season and could hit the ground running in this campaign in a bid to achieve early momentum.

Orlando come in as the favourites based on form.

Prediction: Cavalry 1-2 Orlando

Cavalry vs Orlando Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Orlando

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Orlando to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Cavalry to score - Yes