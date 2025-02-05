Cavalry vs Pumas Prediction and Betting Tips | February 6th 2025

Cavalry and UNAM Pumas will square off in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup first-round tie on Wednesday (February 6th). The game will be played at ATCO Field.
The home side have not been in action since claiming a 2-1 victory over Forge in the final of the Canadian Premier League playoff. Tobias Warschewski and Sergio Camargo scored first-half goals to give them a two-goal lead at the break. Alexander Achinioti-Jonsson pulled one back in the 52nd minute but his side could not complete the comeback.
Pumas, meanwhile, claimed a 3-2 away win over Atletico San Luis. Ignacio Pusetto scored a first-half brace, with his goals coming either side of Vitinho's strike to give his side a 2-1 lead at the break. Juan Sanabria equalized in the 69th minute while Jorge Ruvalcaba scored the match-winner in the 78th minute.
The Gold-and-Blues will shift their focus to the continent, having booked their spot at this stage of the CONCACAF Champions Cup as one of the best aggregate-placed teams in Liga MX. Cavalry qualified as Canadian Premier League champions.
Cavalry vs Pumas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first meeting between the two sides.
- Four of Pumas' five games this season have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- Cavalry are unbeaten in their last eight games (six wins).
- Four of Pumas' last six games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.
- Cavalry have won their last five games on the bounce.
- Cavalry's last four games have been decided by a one-goal margin.
Cavalry vs Pumas Prediction
Cavalry will hope to begin their new season on a high as they aim to advance to the next round of the CONCACAF Champions Cup. They ended last season on a high, not losing any of their last eight games (six wins) but will be coming up against a vastly superior opponent.
Pumas, for their part, ended their three-game winless run with their victory over the weekend and are the favorites to advance here.
We are backing the visitors to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Cavalry 1-3 Pumas
Cavalry vs Pumas Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Pumas to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Pumas to score over 1.5 goals