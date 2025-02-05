Cavalry vs Pumas Prediction and Betting Tips | February 6th 2025

Cavalry and UNAM Pumas will square off in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup first-round tie on Wednesday (February 6th). The game will be played at ATCO Field.

The home side have not been in action since claiming a 2-1 victory over Forge in the final of the Canadian Premier League playoff. Tobias Warschewski and Sergio Camargo scored first-half goals to give them a two-goal lead at the break. Alexander Achinioti-Jonsson pulled one back in the 52nd minute but his side could not complete the comeback.

Pumas, meanwhile, claimed a 3-2 away win over Atletico San Luis. Ignacio Pusetto scored a first-half brace, with his goals coming either side of Vitinho's strike to give his side a 2-1 lead at the break. Juan Sanabria equalized in the 69th minute while Jorge Ruvalcaba scored the match-winner in the 78th minute.

Trending

The Gold-and-Blues will shift their focus to the continent, having booked their spot at this stage of the CONCACAF Champions Cup as one of the best aggregate-placed teams in Liga MX. Cavalry qualified as Canadian Premier League champions.

Cavalry vs Pumas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Four of Pumas' five games this season have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Cavalry are unbeaten in their last eight games (six wins).

Four of Pumas' last six games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Cavalry have won their last five games on the bounce.

Cavalry's last four games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Cavalry vs Pumas Prediction

Cavalry will hope to begin their new season on a high as they aim to advance to the next round of the CONCACAF Champions Cup. They ended last season on a high, not losing any of their last eight games (six wins) but will be coming up against a vastly superior opponent.

Pumas, for their part, ended their three-game winless run with their victory over the weekend and are the favorites to advance here.

We are backing the visitors to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Cavalry 1-3 Pumas

Cavalry vs Pumas Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Pumas to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Pumas to score over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback