Caykur Rizespor vs Besiktas Prediction and Betting Tips | January 9th 2024

The Turkish Super Lig returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Caykur Rizespor and Besiktas square off at the Caykur Didi Stadium on Tuesday. Both sides picked up contrasting results in their first outing of the year, with Fernando Santos’ men suffering a disappointing home defeat against Kasimpasa.

Caykur Rizespor continued to strengthen their position in the top half of the table as they picked up a 2-0 victory over Hatayspor on Saturday. Ilhan Palut’s side have now gone eight consecutive games without defeat — claiming five wins and three draws — a run which has seen them reach the fifth round of the Turkish Cup.

With 29 points from 18 matches, Rizespor are currently fifth in the Super Lig standings, level on points with Kayserispor and Tuesday’s visitors.

Elsewhere, Besiktas were sent crashing back to earth last Friday when they fell to a 3-1 home defeat at the hands of Kasimpasa. This followed a 2-1 victory over Hatayspor in their final game of 2023 which saw their run of three straight league games without a win come to an end.

However, Besiktas will be backing themselves on Tuesday as they are unbeaten in their last five away matches across all competitions, claiming four wins and one draw since mid-November.

Caykur Rizespor vs Besiktas Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 23 wins from the last 38 meetings between the sides, Besiktas have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture.

Caykur Rizespor have picked up seven wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Besiktas are unbeaten in their last 15 games against Palut’s men, claiming 12 wins and three draws since a 1-0 home loss in December 2014.

Rizespor are on a run of five consecutive home wins, scoring 15 goals and keeping three clean sheets since a 1-0 loss against Galatasaray on October 28.

Besiktas have won all but one of their last five away matches across all competitions, with a 1-1 draw at Ankaragucu on December 3 being the exception.

Caykur Rizespor vs Besiktas Prediction

The last ten meetings between Rizespor and Besiktas have produced a combined 39 goals and we anticipate another thrilling contest at the Caykur Didi Stadium. Besiktas’ current record against the hosts gives them a slight edge and we are tipping them to bounce back to winning ways on Tuesday.

Prediction: Caykur Rizespor 1-2 Besiktas

Caykur Rizespor vs Besiktas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Besiktas to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of the last six meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in five of their last six encounters)