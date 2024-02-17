Caykur Rizespor vs Fenerbahce Prediction and Betting Tips | February 17th 2024

The Turkish Super Lig returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Caykur Rizespor and Fenerbahce go head-to-head at the Caykur Didi Stadium on Saturday.

Ismail Kartal’s men head into the weekend on a nine-game winning streak against the home side and will be looking to extend this dominant six-year run.

Caykur Rizespor were condemned to a fourth consecutive away defeat since the turn of the year as they were beaten 1-0 by Sivasspor at the New Sivas 4 Eylül Stadium last Sunday.

While Ilhan Palut’s side have now gone three consecutive games without a win, they now return home, where they are unbeaten in their last three matches, picking up seven points from a possible nine.

Despite their recent slump in form, Rizespor remain in contention for a place in Europe as they sit sixth in the Super Lig table, four points behind Besiktas in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification spot.

Elsewhere, Fenerbahce suffered a slight blow in their title charge last time out as they were held to a somewhat disappointing 2-2 draw by Alanyaspor on home turf.

Kartal’s men have now gone 15 consecutive games without defeat, claiming 12 wins and three draws since a 6-1 loss against FC Nordsjælland in November.

With 64 points from 25 matches, Fenerbahce are currently second in the league standings, two points off first-placed Galatasaray.

Caykur Rizespor vs Fenerbahce Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Fenerbahce have been imperious in the history of this fixture, winning 24 of the last 33 meetings between the sides.

Caykur Rizespor have managed just three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Fenerbahce are on a nine-match winning streak against Palut’s men, stretching back to a 3-0 loss in September 2018.

Rizespor are unbeaten in eight of their last nine home matches across all competitions, claiming seven wins and one draw since the start of November.

Fenerbahce are the only side yet to taste defeat away from home in the Super Lig and currently boast the division’s best away record, having picked up 34 points from 12 matches.

Caykur Rizespor vs Fenerbahce Prediction

While Rizespor have been rock-solid on home turf in the last few months, they are in for a tough 90 minutes against title-chasing Fenerbahce who will be looking to return to the summit of the league table. Kartal’s men know they must avoid any further slip-ups in their title charge and we are backing them to claim all three points.

Prediction: Caykur Rizespor 1-3 Fenerbahce

Caykur Rizespor vs Fenerbahce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2: First to score - Fenerbahce (The visitors have opened the scoring in the last five meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in nine of their last 10 clashes)