Caykur Rizespor vs Galatasaray Prediction and Betting Tips | February 17th 2025

Round 24 of the Turkish Super Lig comes to an end on Monday when Caykur Rizespor and Galatasaray square off at the Caykur Didi Stadium. Okan Buruk’s men head into the game on a run of five consecutive victories over the hosts and will be looking to extend this impressive streak.

Ad

Caykur Rizespor continued to struggle for results on their travels as they suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat against Kasimpasa at the Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Stadium last Sunday.

While İlhan Palut’s side have lost six of their last seven away matches, they return to the Caykur Didi Stadium, where they are on a nine-game unbeaten run since September’s 1-0 loss against Samsunspor.

Rizespor have picked up 27 points from their 22 Super Lig matches so far to sit 12th in league standings, level on points with 13th-placed Antalyaspor.

Ad

Trending

Elsewhere, Galatasaray were left red-faced in midweek as they suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat against AZ Alkmaar in the first leg of their Europa League playoff clash.

While Buruk’s men have struggled to get going in Europe, they turn their focus to the Super Lig, where they have enjoyed an unbeaten campaign so far, claiming 19 wins and three draws from their 22 games so far.

With 60 points from a possible 66, Galatasaray currently lead the way at the top of the league standings, six points above second-placed Fenerbahce.

Ad

Caykur Rizespor vs Galatasaray Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 24 wins from the last 38 meetings between the sides, Galatasaray have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture.

Caykur Rizespor have picked up six wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Galatasaray are on a run of five consecutive victories over Palut’s men, scoring 19 goals and keeping two clean sheets since a 4-3 loss in March 2021.

Rizespor are unbeaten in their last nine home games across all competitions, claiming seven wins and two draws since the start of October.

Ad

Caykur Rizespor vs Galatasaray Prediction

Still reeling from their humbling Europa League defeat, Galatasaray will head into Monday’s clash desperate to immediately restore some pride and continue their impressive league run.

While Rizespor are unbeaten in their last nine home games, Buruk’s side have enjoyed the better of this fixture and we are backing them to extend their dominance by claiming all three points.

Ad

Prediction: Caykur Rizespor 1-3 Galatasaray

Caykur Rizespor vs Galatasaray Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Galatasaray to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of the last seven meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: First to score - Galatasaray (The visitors have opened the scoring in four of their last five games against Rizespor)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback