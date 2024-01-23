Caykur Rizespor vs Trabzonspor Prediction and Betting Tips | January 24th 2024

Round 22 of the Turkish Super Lig comes to an end on Thursday when Caykur Rizespor and Trabzonspor lock horns at the Estadio Çaykur Didi.

Having picked up a 3-2 victory in August’s reverse fixture, Ilhan Palut’s men will head into the game looking to complete the double over the visitors and return to winning ways.

Caykur Rizespor were left empty handed for a second consecutive game as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Alanyaspor at the Bahçeşehir Okulları Arena last Saturday.

Prior to that, the Black Sea Sparrowhawk were dumped out of the Turkish Cup courtesy of a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Ankaragucu on January 16.

Despite their drop-off in form, Rizespor currently sit fifth in the Super Lig table, just three points behind fourth-placed Besiktas in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification spot.

Elsewhere, Trabzonspor suffered a 5-1 hammering against Galatasaray at the Şenol Güneş Spor Complex on Sunday.

Abdullah Avci’s men were previously on a seven-game unbeaten run, claiming two draws and five wins, including a 3-1 cup victory over Manisa on January 18.

With 37 points from 21 matches, Trabzonspor are currently third in the league table, 17 points adrift of third-placed Galatasaray.

Caykur Rizespor vs Trabzonspor Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 22 wins from the last 33 meetings between the sides, Trabzonspor boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Caykur Rizespor have picked up seven wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Trabzonspor are unbeaten in four of their last five visits to the Estadio Çaykur Did in the Super Lig, claiming three wins and one draw since April 2017.

Rizespor have won all but one of their last seven home matches, with a 4-0 loss against Besiktas on January 9 being the exception.

Trabzonspor are unbeaten in their last six away matches, claiming three wins and three draws since a 1-0 defeat against Adana Demirspor on October 6 being the exception.

Caykur Rizespor vs Trabzonspor Prediction

Rizespor and Trabzonspor have enjoyed a solid campaign so far and find themselves in the upper echelons of the table. Both sides are evenly matched on paper and we predict they will cancel out each other’s efforts.

Prediction: Caykur Rizespor 1-1 Trabzonspor

Caykur Rizespor vs Trabzonspor Betting Tips

Tip 1: Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in nine of their last 10 meetings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been five or more bookings in four of the last five meetings between the teams)