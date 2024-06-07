Cayman Islands vs Antigua and Barbuda Prediction and Betting Tips | June 8th 2024 

Cayman Islands welcome Antigua and Barbuda to the Truman Bodden Stadium for a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Saturday (June 8th). The hosts are coming off a 4-0 defeat to Moldova in an international friendly in March.

Vitalie Damascan, Artur Ionita, Ion Nicolaescu and Victor Bogaciuc scored to help the Europeans claim the win in that game.

Antigua and Barbuda, meanwhile, kick-started their World Cup qualifiers with a 1-1 draw at home to Bermuda on Wednesday. Raheem Deterville broke the deadlock for them in the 26th minute before Sachiel Ming drew the game level in the 90th minute.

The draw left The Benna Boys in second place of Group A after one game. This will be the Cayman Islands' first game of the qualifiers.

Trending

Cayman Islands vs Antigua and Barbuda Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides were drawn in Group C of the 2008 Carribean Cup. Both games ended 1-1.

Eight of Antigua's last nine games have produced three goals or more.

Cayman Islands have won just one of their last 14 games (nine losses).

Four of Antigua's last five games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Cayman Islands' last seven games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Antigua remained in 142nd spot in the latest FIFA World Rankings while the Cayman Islands remained in 196th place.

Cayman Islands form guide: L-L-W-L-D Antigua and Barbuda form guide: D-L-L-D-W

Cayman Islands vs Antigua and Barbuda Prediction

Cayman Islands have conceded at least two goals in six of their last seven games. They will be hoping to kick-start their World Cup qualifiers on a positive note and have home advantage in their favor.

Antigua, meanwhile, enter this game as favorites and already have one point on the board. Mikele Leigertwood's side are the favorites in this game and will be hoping to take advantage of this status. Their games have typically been entertaining, with both sides tending to create plenty of goalscoring chances.

They could take advantage of the Cayman Islands' porous defense. We are backing the visitors to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Cayman Islands 1-3 Antigua and Barbuda

Cayman Islands vs Antigua and Barbuda Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Antigua and Barbuda to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Antigua to score over 1.5 goals