CD Celoricense vs FC Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18th 2025

CD Celoricense will square off with FC Porto in the third round of the Taca de Portugal on Saturday (October 18th). A place in the fourth round is on offer for the winner of the tie.

Ad

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to AD Limianos in the Campeonato de Portugal a fortnight ago. All three goals were scored in the second half, with Juninho putting the visitors ahead in the 72nd minute, but Joel Marques equalized less than a minute later. Ze Pedro scored the match-winner with two minutes left in regulation time.

Porto, meanwhile, played out a goalless draw at home to Benfica in the Primeira Liga before the international break.

Ad

Trending

The Dragons will turn their focus to the cup and received a bye to this stage. Celoricense eliminated Mafra with a 1-0 extra-time home win to get to this stage.

The winner of this tie will face either Sintrense or Rio Ave in the next round.

CD Celoricense vs FC Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Porto have made a 10-game unbeaten start to the season (nine wins).

Celoricense's loss last time out ended their five-game unbeaten run (four wins).

Porto have kept a clean sheet in five of their last six games across competitions.

Five of Celoricense's last six games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Ad

CD Celoricense vs FC Porto Prediction

CD Celoricense have successfully navigated two rounds to get to this point, but their journey in the competition is unlikely to extend beyond this point.

Porto started the season emphatically, winning their first nine games of the campaign before suffering their first blip of the campaign against Benfica. They will be expected to bounce back with a resounding victory against fourth-tier opposition.

Ad

Furthermore, Francesco Farioli's side have been defensively resolute, having kept eight clean sheets in 10 competitive games this term.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner. We are backing the visitors to advance to the next round with an emphatic victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: CD Celoricense 0-4 FC Porto

CD Celoricense vs FC Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1 - FC Porto to win

Ad

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Porto to win both halves

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More