CD Celoricense vs FC Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18th 2025

CD Celoricense will square off with FC Porto in the third round of the Taca de Portugal on Saturday (October 18th). A place in the fourth round is on offer for the winner of the tie.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to AD Limianos in the Campeonato de Portugal a fortnight ago. All three goals were scored in the second half, with Juninho putting the visitors ahead in the 72nd minute, but Joel Marques equalized less than a minute later. Ze Pedro scored the match-winner with two minutes left in regulation time.
Porto, meanwhile, played out a goalless draw at home to Benfica in the Primeira Liga before the international break.
The Dragons will turn their focus to the cup and received a bye to this stage. Celoricense eliminated Mafra with a 1-0 extra-time home win to get to this stage.
The winner of this tie will face either Sintrense or Rio Ave in the next round.
CD Celoricense vs FC Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first meeting between the two sides.
- Porto have made a 10-game unbeaten start to the season (nine wins).
- Celoricense's loss last time out ended their five-game unbeaten run (four wins).
- Porto have kept a clean sheet in five of their last six games across competitions.
- Five of Celoricense's last six games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.
CD Celoricense vs FC Porto Prediction
CD Celoricense have successfully navigated two rounds to get to this point, but their journey in the competition is unlikely to extend beyond this point.
Porto started the season emphatically, winning their first nine games of the campaign before suffering their first blip of the campaign against Benfica. They will be expected to bounce back with a resounding victory against fourth-tier opposition.
Furthermore, Francesco Farioli's side have been defensively resolute, having kept eight clean sheets in 10 competitive games this term.
Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner. We are backing the visitors to advance to the next round with an emphatic victory and clean sheet.
Prediction: CD Celoricense 0-4 FC Porto
CD Celoricense vs FC Porto Betting Tips
Tip 1 - FC Porto to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Porto to win both halves