Ceara vs Atletico Goianiense Prediction and Betting Tips | 27 June, 2022

Ceara host Atletico Goianiense at the Estadio Castelao in the Brazilian Serie A on Monday, with both sides having had similar starts to the season.

Ceara are currently 13th in the league, tied on points with their opponents. Marquinhos Santos' side have faltered of late and are winless in their last four games across all competitions. They will look to bounce back with a win against Atletico Goianiense on Monday.

Atletico Goianiense are currently 12th in the league, ahead of their opponents by only goal-difference. Jorginho's side have been in decent form recently, having won three of their last five games across all competitions. They will hope to continue that form with a win against Ceara on Monday.

Both sides will want to climb up the table with a win and that should make for an exciting contest.

Ceara vs Atletico Goianiense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record, with both sides having won one of their last five meetings against each other.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw the last time they met back in November 2021. Joao Paulo canceled out Vinicius' opener to make sure the spoils were shared on the night.

Atletico Goianiense have the fourth worst defense in the league, having conceded 18 goals from their 13 games so far this season.

Ceara are tied for the fifth-worst attack in the league, having only scored 13 goals from their 13 games so far this season.

Ceara vs Atletico Goianiense Prediction

Both sides have been in similar form this season and that should come to the for during the game on Monday.

Richard will be a doubt for Ceara. Meanwhile, Atletico Goianiense will miss both Wanderson and Dudu due to injury.

It's hard to chooses between the two sides based on their form and quality. We predict a tight game, with both sides sharing the spoils in a goalless draw.

Prediction: Ceara 0-0 Atletico Goianiense

Ceara vs Atletico Goianiense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: DRAW

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Neither team have been particularly prolific going forward this season, with both sides being in the bottom seven in terms of goals scored)

Tip 3 - Three or more bookings in the game (Ceara are the second most booked side in the league with 43 yellow cards and four red cards in only 13 games this season)

