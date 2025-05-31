Ceara vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction and Betting Tips | June 1, 2025

Ceara host Atletico Mineiro at the Castelao on Sunday in the Brazilian Serie A, as both sides look to extend their unbeaten run in the competition.

Speaking of the hosts, Ceara went down 1-0 to Bahia on April 22 and have since gone their next four without a loss, winning twice. However, interspersed during this run was a pair of losses to Palmeiras in the Copa do Brasil third round.

At home, Alvinegro Cearense lost 1-0 followed by a 3-0 defeat on the road as the Periquito completed a 4-0 aggregate rout to advance to the next round.

Léo Condé's side, who are sixth in the points table with 15 points in nine games, will have to up the ante as their attacking game has been lacklustre. In their last six games across competitions, Ceara have struck just four times.

Meanwhile, Atletico are unbeaten in six games across competitions but have struggled for consistency. After back-to-back wins over Fluminense and Caracas FC, the Roosters drew goalless with Cruzeiro. The Belo Horizonte outfit recovered to crush Maringa 4-0 in the Copa do Brasil but played out two more draws.

Ceara vs Atletico Mineiro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 16 clashes between the two sides and the spoils are equally shared, with five wins for each team.

After going five games without a draw, Ceara and Atletico have drawn thrice in their next five.

Their last two encounters have ended 0-0; they had never before drawn two clashes in a row.

Atletico are unbeaten in six games acrose competitions, winning and drawing thrice apiecr.

Ceara vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction

It's a close matchup here between sides who are unbeaten in their last couple of games - Ceara in the league and Mineiro across competitions. However, Ceara lack a solid attacking frontline, unlike Mineiro, which could be their undoing..

Prediction: Ceara 1-2 Atletico Mineiro

Ceara vs Atletico Mineiro Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Atletico

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

