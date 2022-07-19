Ceara vs Avai Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th July | Brasileiro Serie A 2022

Ceara will invite Avai to the Castelao in a mid-table Brazilian Serie A clash on Tuesday.

The hosts are in 14th place in the league standings with 21 points to their name. Three other teams also have 21 points to their name at the moment, but Ceara trail all of them on goal difference.

Avai also have 21 points to their name in the league this season and, thanks to their better goal difference, occupy 12th place in the league table.

Ceara recorded their first win in the league in over a month in their previous outing as they pulled off an upset against Corinthians, inflicting a 3-1 defeat on the Sao Paulo-based giants.

Avai also recorded a win in their previous league outing, overcoming Santos 1-0. It was the first win in five games.

Ceara vs Avai Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have squared off 14 times across all competitions, with meetings in Serie B accounting for eight of these games. The two sides are evenly matched in this fixture at the moment with five wins apiece while four games have ended in draws.

This will be the first meeting between the two cross-country rivals since 2019.

No team has played more draws in the Brazilian Serie A than Ceara (9) this season while no team have played fewer draws than the visiting side (3).

Only last-placed Juventude have conceded more goals (28) than the Avai (27) in the Brazilian Serie A this season.

Only one of the 14 meetings between the two sides has ended in a goalless draw, so the odds of at least one goal being scored in this match look good.

Avai have lost five of their last six away matches in the league while Ceara are undefeated in 12 of their last 13 matches.

Ceara vs Avai Prediction

Ceara have just one win to their name in home fixtures this term, with that victory coming just last week against Corinthians. They have managed to avoid a defeat at home since May, so a loss for them in this fixture seems unlikely.

Avai have just one win to their name in their travels and have lost six of their eight away games this season. They might struggle here as they have scored just four times in eight games thus far.

Prediction: Ceara 1-1 Avai

Ceara vs Avai Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes.

Tip 4: Ceara to score first - Yes.

Tip 5: Guilherme Bissoli to score anytime - Yes.

