Ceara vs Corinthians Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th July | Brasileiro Serie A 2022

Ceara will host Corinthians at the Estadio Castelao on Saturday night in the 17th game week of the Brasileiro Serie A.

The hosts have struggled for results in the league this season despite their Copa Sudamericana exploits. They were beaten 2-1 by Fluminense in their last league outing, with Luis Otavio scoring a late consolation goal. Ceara beat Fortaleza 1-0 on Thursday in the second leg of their Copa do Brazil last 16 but crashed out 2-1 on aggregate.

The Vozao sit 17th in the league table with 18 points from 16 games. They will look to shake off their latest setbacks and exit the drop zone with a win on Saturday.

Corinthians, meanwhile, have enjoyed an overall solid campaign this season despite having a few unflattering individual performances. They returned to winning ways in the league last weekend with a 1-0 win over Flamengo, benefiting from an own goal early after the restart.

The Timao sit second in the league table with 29 points from 16 games, one point behind league leaders Palmeiras. They reached the quarterfinal of the Copa Libertadores and Copa do Brazil last week and will look to keep their title ambitions alive with a win this weekend.

Ceara vs Corinthians Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 16 meetings between Ceara and Corinthians. The hosts have four of those games, while Corinthians have won six. There have been six draws between them.

The Vozao are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

Ceara are the only team without a home win in the Brasileiro Serie A this season.

The Timao have conceded 14 goals in the league this season, including 12 on the road.

Ceara have played nine league draws this season, the most in the division.

Ceara vs Corinthians Prediction

Ceara are on a six-game winless run in the league, including five draws. They are, however, undefeated in their last ten home games across competitions and will look to pick up their first home league win of the season this weekend.

Corinthians' second defeat in their last 10 games across competitions ended a two-game winning run. They are in much better form than Ceara and should win here.

Prediction: Ceara 1-2 Corinthians.

Ceara vs Corinthians Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Corinthians.

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both teams have found the back of the net in five of their last six matchups),

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but one of the last six matchups between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals).

