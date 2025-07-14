Ceara vs Corinthians Prediction and Betting Tips | July 14th 2025

Ceara will host Corinthians at the Estadio Governador Placido Castelo on Wednesday in another round of the 2025 Brasileirao Serie A campaign. The home side have performed commendably well upon returning to the top flight this season and sit ninth in the table with 18 points from 12 matches.
They returned to winning ways in the league last time out as they beat struggling Fortaleza 1-0 on the road with Antonio Galeano scoring the sole goal of the game early after the restart to help secure a fourth consecutive unbeaten outing for Vozao in the fixture.
Corinthians, meanwhile, have struggled for form in recent games and now find themselves in the bottom half of the pile and eliminated from the continental stage. They suffered a 2-1 defeat to Red Bull Bragantino in their last match and had looked set to be headed toward a point following Caca's second-half equalizer before their opponents reclaimed the lead at the death.
The visitors sit two places and two points behind their midweek opponents in the league standings and will be desperate to get their campaign back on track with a win on Wednesday.
Ceara vs Corinthians Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 27 meetings between Ceara and Corinthians. The home side have won six of those games while the visitors have won 14 times, with their other seven contests ending in draws.
- The two teams last faced off in a league clash back in November 2022, which Corinthians won 1-0.
- The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last eight games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2019.
- Timao have scored 14 goals in the Brasileirao Serie A this term, the joint-highest of any team in the bottom half of the table.
Ceara vs Corinthians Prediction
Ceara have won their last three games on the trot after winning just two of their previous nine. They have lost just one home league game all season and will fancy their chances of a positive result here.
Corinthians, meanwhile, are winless in their last five games across all competitions, scoring just twice in that period. They are one of seven teams in the Brazilian top flight this term yet to win on the road, but should have enough to avoid defeat this week.
Prediction: Ceara 1-1 Corinthians
Ceara vs Corinthians Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of the visitors' last eight matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last six matchups)