Ceara vs Corinthians Prediction and Betting Tips | July 14th 2025

Ceara will host Corinthians at the Estadio Governador Placido Castelo on Wednesday in another round of the 2025 Brasileirao Serie A campaign. The home side have performed commendably well upon returning to the top flight this season and sit ninth in the table with 18 points from 12 matches.

Ad

They returned to winning ways in the league last time out as they beat struggling Fortaleza 1-0 on the road with Antonio Galeano scoring the sole goal of the game early after the restart to help secure a fourth consecutive unbeaten outing for Vozao in the fixture.

Corinthians, meanwhile, have struggled for form in recent games and now find themselves in the bottom half of the pile and eliminated from the continental stage. They suffered a 2-1 defeat to Red Bull Bragantino in their last match and had looked set to be headed toward a point following Caca's second-half equalizer before their opponents reclaimed the lead at the death.

Ad

Trending

The visitors sit two places and two points behind their midweek opponents in the league standings and will be desperate to get their campaign back on track with a win on Wednesday.

Ceara vs Corinthians Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 27 meetings between Ceara and Corinthians. The home side have won six of those games while the visitors have won 14 times, with their other seven contests ending in draws.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash back in November 2022, which Corinthians won 1-0.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last eight games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2019.

Timao have scored 14 goals in the Brasileirao Serie A this term, the joint-highest of any team in the bottom half of the table.

Ad

Ceara vs Corinthians Prediction

Ceara have won their last three games on the trot after winning just two of their previous nine. They have lost just one home league game all season and will fancy their chances of a positive result here.

Corinthians, meanwhile, are winless in their last five games across all competitions, scoring just twice in that period. They are one of seven teams in the Brazilian top flight this term yet to win on the road, but should have enough to avoid defeat this week.

Ad

Prediction: Ceara 1-1 Corinthians

Ceara vs Corinthians Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of the visitors' last eight matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last six matchups)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More