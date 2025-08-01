Ceara vs Flamengo Prediction and Betting Tips | August 3rd 2025

Ceará will host Flamengo at the Estádio Governador Plácido Castelo on Sunday in another round of the 2025 Brasileirao Série A campaign. The hosts will be hoping to build on their last result and get a positive result against the league leaders.

Ceará were not at their best but managed to complete a 2-1 comeback win over Cruizero to end their three-game losing streak and move into ninth position after 16 games played. The newly-promoted side have struggled to pick up consistent results for most of this season, having only won six league games so far, but will be satisfied to be in the top half of the table and will hope to widen their point gap from the relegation zone in the coming weeks.

Flamengo needed a 75th-minute deadlock breaker from Leo Ortiz to pick up a 1-0 win over Atletico Mineiro on Monday, marking their fourth win in their last five games. The visitors currently sit at the top of the table, two points above Cruizero, who have played one game more and will be targeting a win on Sunday to take a step closer towards ending their five-year wait for the league title.

Ceará vs Flamengo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on 27 previous occasions going into this weekend’s meeting. Ceará have won six of those games, 12 ended in draws, while Flamengo have won the remaining nine.

Three of the last four meetings between the sides have ended in draws.

The hosts have scored seven goals across the last five meetings between the sides.

Ceará’s last win in this fixture came in January 2021.

Flamengo currently have the best offensive and defensive records in the Brazilian top flight, having scored 30 goals and conceded only six in 16 games.

Vozão have scored and conceded the same number of goals as their number of league games played this season (16).

Ceará vs Flamengo Prediction

The hosts are underdogs going into the weekend and will need to be at their best to pick up points against the league leaders.

Mengao will be confident to get a result when they make the trip to Fortaleza and will rely on their much better offensive and defensive records to get all three points.

Prediction: Ceará 0-2 Flamengo

Ceará vs Flamengo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Flamengo to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts’ last six games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last six games)

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More