Ceara vs Internacional Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd July | Brasileiro 2022

The Brasileiro Serie A continues this weekend and will see Ceara host Internacional at the Estadio Castelao on Saturday night in the 15th matchday of the Brazilian top-flight.

Ceara have struggled for results domestically of late, losing 2-0 to Fortaleza in the first leg of their Copa do Brazil last 16 tie before playing out a dour 1-1 home draw against Atletico Goianiense in their last league game. However, they returned to winning ways last time out, beating The Strongest 2-1 in their Copa Sudamericana clash on Wednesday.

The hosts sit 15th in the league standings, with just 17 points from 14 games. They will be looking to build on their recent continental exploits when they play at the weekend.

Internacional have performed well in the Brasileiro Serie A this season and are pushing for their first league title in over four decades. They returned to winning ways in the league last Saturday, beating Coritiba 3-0 via goals from Taison, Edenilson and Alexandre Alemao.

The Colorado have picked up 24 points from 14 games this season and sit fourth in the table. They are five points behind league leaders Palmeiras and will be looking to reduce that gap with a win this weekend.

Ceara vs Internacional Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 16 meetings between Ceara and Internacional. Both sides have won six games apiece while their other four meetings have ended in draws.

Internacional are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last eight.

Ceara have picked up the fewest home points in the Brasileiro Serie A this season and are the only side without a win on home turf.

The Colorado have picked up 24 points this season, half of which have come away from home.

The Vozao have drawn the most games in the division this season with eight of their games ending level.

Ceara vs Internacional Prediction

Ceara's latest result ended a five-game winless run across all competitions. They have drawn their last four league games and will be desperate to pick up maximum points as they seek to improve their poor home record.

Internacional have won three of their last four league games and have lost just one of their last 13. They have not lost an away league game in over two months and are favorites to win this match.

We are backing the visitors to win on Saturday.

Prediction: Ceara 0-2 Internacional

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

Ceara vs Internacional Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Internacional

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last six matchups)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (The last 10 matchups between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far