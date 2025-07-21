Ceará vs Mirassol Prediction and Betting Tips | July 23rd 2025

Ceará will host Mirassol at the Estádio Governador Plácido Castelo on Wednesday in another round of the 2025 Brasileirão Betano Série A campaign. The hosts will be keen to return to winning ways this weekend to avoid falling further down the league table.

Ceará have been lackluster in recent weeks as they picked up back-to-back 1-0 losses against Corinthians and, more recently, Internacional, to make it four losses in their last five league games. Vozão had a decent start to the campaign on their return to top-flight football with only two losses in their first nine games, but have hit a rough patch recently and will need to turn things around soon or risk falling into the relegation zone by mid-season.

Mirassol are having a dream debut season in Serie A as they sit in seventh place and are three points clear of Wednesday's hosts despite having played one game less. The Little Lion, who picked up a remarkable 3-0 win over a struggling Santos side on Saturday, are now on a six-game unbeaten streak with their last loss coming in early May and will remain optimistic to finish the season in the Copa Libertadores qualification spots.

Ceará vs Mirassol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on four previous occasions going into this midweek’s meeting. Ceará have won one of those games, one ended in a draw, while Mirassol won the remaining two.

Both sides have scored six goals each across their previous meetings.

No team in the Brazilian top flight have fewer than Mirassol’s two league losses this season.

The hosts have scored only 14 goals in the Brazilian top-flight this term. Only five teams have scored fewer, four of which currently occupy the drop zone.

The visitors have scored 21 goals in the league this season. Only Flamengo and Cruizero (27) have scored more.

Ceará vs Mirassol Prediction

The sides are closely matched in terms of squad quality, but Vozão will need noticeable improvements in their recent form to get a win against a side in a much better place.

Leão da Alta will be confident to come away with a positive result to extend their unbeaten streak and will rely on their much better offensive record to ensure they secure maximum points this week.

Prediction: Ceará 0-1 Mirassol

Ceará vs Mirassol Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Mirassol to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts’ last five games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last four matches)

