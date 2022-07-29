Ceara vs Palmeiras Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th July | Brasileiro Serie A 2022 

League leaders Palmeiras will continue their Brazilian Serie A campaign on Saturday when they travel to the Arena Castelao on Saturday to take on Ceara.

Palmeiras have made it three wins in a row, beating Internacional 2-1 at home. Gabriel Menino scored an 88th-minute winner after Alexandre Zurawski had equalised for the visitors six minutes earlier.

With the win, Palmeiras maintained a four-point lead over Corinthians atop the standings. Meanwhile, 12th-placed Ceara's two-game winning streak came to an end with a 1-0 defeat against 19th-placed Juventude.

Both teams have continental commitments next week. Palmeiras will take on Atletico Mineiro in the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals, while Ceara will meet Sao Paulo in the Copa Sudamericana last eight.

Ceara vs Palmeiras Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 17 times since 2010. Palmeiras have an 8-4 lead in wins, while five games have ended in draws.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in ten of Ceara's last 12 league games. Six of their last seven games against Palmeiras have seen over 2.5 goals scored.

Palmeiras are undefeated in 17 of 19 Brasileiro games, keeping 11 clean sheets.

Palmeiras have the best attacking and defensive record in the competition, scoring 31 goals and conceding 13 times in 19 league games

No team has suffered fewer defeats in the league this season than Palmeiras (2), while only Sao Paulo (11) have played more draws than Ceara (9).

Ceara are undefeated in their last seven home games in the league, while Palmeiras are unbeaten on their travels this season.

Ceara vs Palmeiras Prediction

Ceara have a solid record at home this season, while Palmeiras are undefeated in away games in the league.

Verdao have outscored the hosts 31-20 in the league this season and also have a better defending record, conceding six fewer goals. Palmeiras have a better record in this fixture and should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Ceara 1-2 Palmeiras.

Ceara vs Palmeiras Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Palmeiras.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: Yellow cards - Over/under 2.5 yellow cards - Over 2.5.

Tip 5: Palmeiras to score first - Yes.

