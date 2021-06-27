Ceara vs Sao Paulo prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Ceara host Sao Paulo at the Estadio Castelao in Brazil's Serie A on Monday, as both sides look to turn around their poor seasons.

Ceara are currently 12th in the league, having won only two games so far. Guto Ferreira's side have been in terrible form of late, having won only once in their last six games across all competitions.

The Vozao will hope that their 2-1 victory over Atletico Mineiro in midweek has helped kickstart their season.

Sao Paulo, on the other hand, have been woeful this season. Hernan Crespo's side are currently 17th in the table, having not won a single league game.

The Soberano have only managed one win in their last eight games across all competitions. Crespo's side look like they are heading for a relegation scrap this season, as their performances up to this point have done little to suggest otherwise.

Hoje tem São Paulo! É #DiaDeTricolor!



⚽ Ceará x São Paulo

🏟 Arena Castelão

⏰ 20h30

🏆 Brasileiro



📺 Premiere

🎙️ SPFCtv [https://t.co/CJlTQA0r29]#VamosSãoPaulo 🇾🇪 pic.twitter.com/Mcf2mw4rGn — São Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC) June 27, 2021

Ceara have a great chance of climbing up the table when they take on a poor Sao Paulo side on Monday.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Lionel Messi makes decision on Barcelona future, Manchester United make €85 million bid for Sancho, and more

Ceara vs Sao Paulo Head-to-Head

Sao Paulo have the advantage going into the fixture based on the recent head-to-head record between the two sides. The Soberano are unbeaten in their last five meetings with Ceara, winning two of them.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw the last time they met back in February. Goals from Tche Tche and Leo Chu made sure the two teams shared the spoils on the night.

Ceara Form Guide: L-D-L-D-W

Sao Paulo Form Guide: W-L-D-L-D

Also Read: David James column - Top 5 favorites to win Euro 2020

Ceara vs Sao Paulo Team News

Hernanes' return will be a huge boost to Sao Paulo

Ceara

Ceara's squad has been ravaged by the COVID-19 virus, with Cleber, Fabinho, Luiz Otavio, Richard, Klaus and Rick all testing positive.

Ricardo and Jacare will miss the game due to injury.

Injured: Ricardo, Jacare

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

COVID-19: Cleber, Fabinho, Luiz Otavio, Richard, Klaus, Rick

Sao Paulo

Sao Paulo have no new injury worries following their draw against Cuiaba in midweek. The squad will be boosted by the return of Luan Santos and Hernanes.

Meanwhile, Luciano, William, Miranda and Walce are all still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Luciano, William, Miranda, Walce

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ceara vs Sao Paulo Predicted XI

Ceara Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Vinicius Machado; Bruno Pacheco, Gabriel, Messias, Gabriel Dias; Marlon Adriano, Fernando Sobral; Stiven Mendoza, Jorginho, Vinicius Lima; Saulo Mineiro

Sao Paulo Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Tiago Volpi; Leo, Bruno Alves, Diego; Welington, Gabriel Sara, Lizeiro, Luis Orejuela; Dani Alves; Emiliano Rigoni, Eder

Ceara vs Sao Paulo Prediction

It's hard to see Sao Paulo taking anything away from this game with the form they are in.

We predict Ceara will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Ceara 2-0 Sao Paulo

Also Read: Jim Beglin's Euro 2020: 5 young players who could become household names after the tournament

Fabrizio Romano's exclusive column for Sportskeeda check here!

Edited by Peter P