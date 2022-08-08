Ceara vs Sao Paulo prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Sudamericana 2022

Ceara will welcome familiar rivals Sao Paulo to the Castelao in the second leg of the Copa Sudamericana quarterfinals on Wednesday.

The first leg was closely contested, where Sao Paulo emerged victorious, thanks to a Nikao strike. Both teams played in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday, with Ceara playing out a 1-1 draw against Botafogo, while Sau Paulo suffered a 2-0 defeat to Flamengo at home.

A few first-team players were rested by both managers ahead of this Sudamericana second leg.

Ceara vs Sao Paulo Head-to-Head

The two teams have 16 times across competitions since 2010. Sao Paulo have been the better team, leading 7-2 in wins, while seven games have ended in draws.

In the Sudamericana, Sao Paulo lead 2-1 in wins, with both wins coming at home. Ceara have a win at home and will be hopeful of a positive result.

Ceara form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-L-W.

Sao Paulo form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-D.

Ceara vs Sao Paulo Team News

Ceara

Rodrigo Lindoso faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a knee injury and will need to undergo surgery. Bruno Pacheco and Diego Rigonato are also sidelined, with Rigonato picking up an injury in the first leg.

Dentinho and Matheus Peixoto will miss the game with injuries too. Erikc made an appearance from the bench in the previous league outing and is in contention to start.

Injured: Dentinho, Rodrigo Lindoso, Bruno Pacheco, Diego Rigonato, Matheus Peixoto.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Sao Paulo

Robert Arboleda is a long-term absentee after picking up a ligament injury in June. Andre Anderson and Luan remain sidelined.

Caio Matheus and Jandrei will miss the game because of ailments, so manager Rogerio Ceni needs to find a way to field the best lineup for this game.

Injured: Caio Matheus, Jandrei, Robert Arboleda, Luan Santos, Andre Anderson.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Ceara vs Sao Paulo Predicted XIs

Ceara (4-2-3-1): Joao Ricardo (GK); Nino Paraiba, Messias, Gabriel Lacerda, Richard; Iury Castilho, Fernando Sobral; Steven Mendoza, Vina, Lima; Cleber.

Sao Paulo (4-4-2): Thiago Couto (GK); Igor Vinicius, Miranda, Luizao, Welington; Igor Gomes, Rodrigo Nestor, Pablo Maia, Rafinha; Luciano, Jonathan Calleri.

Ceara vs Sao Paulo Prediction

The last six league meetings between Ceara and Tricolor Paulista have ended in draws. The first leg was decided by a one-goal margin, so this game could also be a close one.

Sao Paulo have a better attacking record than Ceara this season. Thanks to their superior experience in continental competitions, they could secure a narrow win.

Prediction: Ceara 1-2 Sao Paulo.

