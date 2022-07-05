Ceara vs The Strongest prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Sudamericana 2022 

In the knockouts of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana, Ceara will host The Strongest at the Estadio Castelao on Wednesday night in the second leg of the last 16.

Ceara picked up a 2-1 win in the first leg, with Erick and Ze Roberto getting on the scoresheet in the final 15 minute to hand the Brasileiro Serie A side the advantage. Ceara's Copa Sudamericana knockout stage debut could not have gone any better, and they'll now look to complete the job on home turf.

The Strongest took an early lead in the first leg with a close-range finish from Luciano Ursino five minutes after kickoff. They were the more confident team in attack but failed to double their advantage, taking their foot off the gas and eventually falling to defeat.

The Bolivian powerhouse are yet to taste continental glory.

Ceara vs The Strongest Head-to-Head

Wednesday's game will mark just the second meeting between Ceara and The Strongest. While the Brazilian team only need to hold on to their lead this week, the Tigre need a win on hostile ground to advance.

Ceara Form Guide (all Competitions): D-W-D-L-D.

The Strongest Form Guide (all Competitions): L-L-L-W-W.

Ceara vs The Strongest Team News

Ceara

The hosts will be without the services of Richard, Stiven Mendoza, Jael and Dentinho this weekend, as the trio are injured. Erick came off injured in a league clash against Internacional on Saturday and is a doubt for this one alongside goalkeeper Joao Ricardo.

Injured: Richard, Stiven Mendoza, Jael, Dentinho.

Doubtful: Erick, Joao Ricardo.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

The Strongest

Diego Wayar came off injured in the first leg last week and is a doubt for this one. Juan Aponte has served his one-game suspension and should return to the starting XI on Wednesday.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: Diego Wayar.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Ceara vs The Strongest Predicted XIs

Ceara (4-3-3): Vinicius Machado; Nino Paraiba, Messias, Luis Otavio, Victor Luis; Richard Coelho, Richardson, Fernando Sobral; Lima, Vina, Kelvyn.

The Strongest (4-3-3): Guillermo Viscarra; Juan Aponte, Adrian Jusino, Gonzalo Castillo, Saul Torres; Rodrigo Amaral, Fernando Saucedo, Luciano Ursino; Henry Vaca, Enrique Triveiro, Gabriel Esparza.

Ceara vs The Strongest Prediction

Ceara are on a three-game unbeaten streak and have lost just one of their last 16 games across competitions. They have not lost on home turf in over two months and will fancy their chances on Wednesday.

The Strongest, meanwhile, have lost their last three games on the bounce, failing to score in two of them. However, the hosts are in better form and should advance to the quarterfinals.

Prediction: Ceara 1-0 The Strongest.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far