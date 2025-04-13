Ceara vs Vasco da Gama Prediction and Betting Tips | April 15th 2025 

Ceara will host Vasco da Gama at Estadio Castelao on Tuesday in another round of the 2025 Brasileirao Serie A campaign. The home side have had a positive return to the top flight this season and sit sixth in the table with four points from an obtainable nine as they begin their push for safety.

They suffered their first defeat of the campaign last time out, losing 2-1 to Juventude and had opened the scoring in the first half via an Aylon strike before their opponents turned the game on its head in the second.

Vasco da Gama have also enjoyed a bright start to their season as they begin an early push for continental football. They beat newly-promoted Sport Recife 3-1 in their game on Saturday, with veteran striker Pablo Vegetti scoring a first-half brace before 18-year-old Rayan came off the bench to seal the points late in the day.

The visitors, who sit third in the league standings, are two points above their midweek opponents and will be looking to widen that gap with a win on Tuesday.

Ceara vs Vasco da Gama Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 25 meetings between Ceara and Vasco. The home side have won just three of those games while the visitors have won 14 times, with their other eight contests ending in draws.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash back in November 2020, which the hosts won 4-1.

Vasco have conceded five goals in the Brasileirao Serie A this season, the joint-highest in the competition so far.

Both sides have scored five goals in the league this season, the joint-highest in the division so far.

Ceara vs Vasco da Gama Prediction

Ceara's latest result ended a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and they will be looking to bounce back here. They are undefeated on home turf since last August and will head into the midweek clash as slight favorites.

Vasco, meanwhile, are on a run of consecutive wins and have lost just one of their last five games across all competitions. They are, however, winless in their last three on the road and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Ceara 2-2 Vasco da Gama

Ceara vs Vasco da Gama Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the hosts' last five matches)

