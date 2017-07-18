Ceballos and co.: The stars that should form the future of Real Madrid and Spain

The lowdown on Real Madrid's group of talented young Spaniards, which now includes new signing Dani Ceballos.

@chewingthecoca by Nick Dorrington Top 5 / Top 10 18 Jul 2017, 12:46 IST

Dani Ceballos

During Spain’s run to the final of the European Under-21 Championship this summer, Marcos Llorente uploaded a photo on social networks that would later appear prophetic. In it, Llorente and his Real Madrid teammates Marco Asensio and Jesus Vallejo were joined by Dani Ceballos, then of Real Betis. A month later, Ceballos has now joined them in Madrid.

The 20-year-old midfielder will be presented as a Real Madrid player this week after completing his move to the Bernabeu on a six-year contract. By securing Ceballos, the club has added another young talent to a squad that now features four of Spain’s hottest prospects.

Here is the lowdown on Ceballos and the other three youngsters who could very well represent the future of both Real Madrid and the Spanish national team.

For Dani Ceballos, responsibility is something to be embraced, not shied away from. In the 2014/15 season, at just 18 years of age, he was the animating force behind Real Betis’ promotion back to the Primera Division. Coach Pepe Mel admitted that even a such a tender age, he was a player capable of carrying the team on his back.

Ceballos’ performances during the second half of last season at Betis and at the European Under-21 Championship this summer (where he was named the Player of the Tournament) underlined the ability of the Utrera-born midfielder and saw Real Madrid move to sign up a player who had previously been linked with their city rivals Atletico.

A technically gifted midfielder who carries the ball well and links deftly with teammates, he will have an ideal tutor at Madrid in the form of Luka Modric.

The move perhaps comes a year too soon, but Ceballos has the necessary quality and personality to avoid getting lost in the shuffle at the Bernabeu.