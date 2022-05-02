"Celebrating like they've won the league" - Chris Sutton slams Arsenal players after West Ham victory  

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has slammed Arsenal players for their over-the-top celebrations after defeating West Ham in the Premier League. Goals from Rob Holding and Gabriel helped the Gunners secure a 2-1 away win over their city rivals.

After the game, the Arsenal players celebrated vociferously, which prompted different reactions on social media.

Sutton took to Twitter to criticize the Gunners for celebrating as though they had just won the Premier League.

Chris Sutton @chris_sutton73 Arsenal celebrating like they’ve won the league… dear me Arsenal celebrating like they’ve won the league… dear me

Sunday's fixture at the London Stadium was between two capital sides who are still in the hunt for European qualification. The hosts were looking to get back into the top six, while Arsenal needed a win to usurp Tottenham into the top four.

They narrowly edged the hard-fought game and celebrated with their fans after the match, which prompted support from several social media users.

Social media users also took to the comment section to reply to Sutton's tweet and remind him of his earlier stance. Sutton had previously tweeted about how players should be allowed to celebrate however they want.

Chris Sutton @chris_sutton73 twitter.com/jamesmckay1986… I think players should be allowed to celebrate with their support it's an entertainment business! Fans pay money I think players should be allowed to celebrate with their support it's an entertainment business! Fans pay money👍 twitter.com/jamesmckay1986…

The win saw Mikel Arteta's side move two points clear of Tottenham in the race for the top four. Meanwhile, West Ham's European aspirations took a severe hit. However, they could still qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season by winning the UEFA Europa League this term.

Arsenal have solidified their top-four hopes after a jittery spell

The Gunners are aiming to secure a top-four finish for the first time in six years

Arsenal began the season in horrendous fashion but stabilized at the turn of the year with a six-game unbeaten run in the league. However, a run of four defeats from their next five matches threatened to derail their top four aspirations.

Their goal of finishing in the top-four was helped by the poor form of the teams around them, which meant Arsenal were still in the running despite a string of poor results.

The Emirates outfit have since rebounded with three successive victories, including a memorable away win over Chelsea to swing the pendulum back in their favor.

They now hold a two-point advantage in the top four race with four matches to go. The rescheduled north London derby against Tottenham on May 13 could well determine who secures qualification for the UEFA Champions League.

Edited by Prem Deshpande