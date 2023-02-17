Celtic vs Aberdeen Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18, 2023 

Celtic and Aberdeen will battle for three points in a Scottish Premiership matchday 26 fixture on Saturday (February 18).

The hosts are coming offf a 5-1 win over St. Mirren in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup last weekend. Reo Hatate stepped off the bench and scored a second-half brace in the rout.

Anderdeen, meanwhile, have not been in action since claiming maximum points in a 3-1 home win over Motherwell a fortnight ago. Bojan Miovski's second-half brace inspired his side to victory.

The win saw the Dons retain their hold on seventh spot, having garnered 32 points from 25 games. Celtic, meanwhile, still lead the way at the summit with 70 points to show for their efforts after 25 games. They hold a nine-point advantage over second-placed Rangers.

Celtic vs Aberdeen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Celtic have 71 wins from their last 88 games against Aberdeen. Eight games ended in a draw, while the visitors have nine wins.

Their most recent meeting in December 2022 saw Celtic claim a 1-0 away win.

Celtic are on a 16-game unbeaten streak across competitions. They have won their last eight games, scoring at least twice.

Aberdeen have not kept a clean sheet in six games across competitions.

Celtic have won the last five meetings and are unbeaten in 19 games against Aberdeen.

Celtic have led at half-time in their last eight competitive home games.

The hosts have scored at least twice in their last 12 competitive games.

Celtic vs Aberdeen Prediction

Celtic are cruising towards defending their league title, and their 16-game unbeaten run looks set to continue. The capital side have been on a positive run of form, especially at home where they have won 11 games on the bounce, scoring 32 goals.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen's victory over Motherwell snapped a run of five defeats across competitions. Barry Robson's side will look to build on that as they seek to secure a push for continental qualification.

Celtic should claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Celtic 5-0 Aberdeen

Celtic vs Aberdeen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Celtic to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Celtic to win both halves

Bold Tip - Both halves to produce over 1.5 goals

