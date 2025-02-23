Celtic vs Aberdeen Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25th 2025

Celtic will welcome third-placed Aberdeen to Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership on Tuesday. The hosts have won 22 of their 27 league games and are at the top of the standings with a 13-point lead over rivals Rangers. The Dons are in third place in the league table with 41 points.

The defending champions have seen a drop in form recently, winning just one of their last four games across all competitions. They suffered their first league defeat after seven games last week, falling to a 2-1 away loss to Hibernian. Josh Campbell's first-half brace gave Hibernian a comfortable win and Daizen Maeda halved the deficit in the 68th minute. They had a goal ruled out by VAR in the 85th minute.

The visitors played Kilmarnock in their previous league outing and registered a 1-0 home win. It was a close game and Oday Dabbagh, assisted by Kevin Nisbet, scored the match-winner in stoppage time.

Celtic vs Aberdeen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have squared off 324 times in all competitions. As expected, the hosts have been the dominant side in these meetings with 184 wins. The Dons have 71 wins and 69 games have ended in draws.

They have met thrice this season. Their first meeting in the Premiership ended in a 2-2 draw in October while the hosts registered 6-0 and 1-0 wins in the Scottish League Cup and the Premiership respectively.

Celtic are on a nine-game winning streak at home in the Premiership while keeping clean sheets.

Aberdeen have seen conclusive results in their last seven games, recording four wins. They have kept three clean sheets in that period while also failing to score in three.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last 28 league meetings against the Dons, recording 24 wins.

Celtic vs Aberdeen Prediction

The Bhoys have lost two of their last four games and will look to improve upon that record. They are unbeaten at home in the Premiership since December 2023, recording 21 wins in 23 games, and are strong favorites.

Paulo Bernardo is sidelined for at least four weeks with an ankle injury while James Forrest is back in training and is likely to return next month. Brendan Rodgers will likely make a few changes to the starting XI from their loss against Hibernian last week.

The Dons are on a three-game winning streak across all competitions, scoring six goals while keeping two clean sheets. They have lost five of their last six Premiership away games while failing to score in these defeats, which is a cause for concern.

They have a lengthy absentee list as Jamie McGrath, Gavin Molloy, Ester Sokler, Dante Polvara, Vicente Besuijen, and Jack Milne are sidelined with injuries. Jack MacKenzie and Nicky Devlin were subbed off with injuries against Kilmarnock and are doubts.

The league leaders have an impressive record against Aberdeen and, considering their home form this season, the Bhoys are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Celtic 2-1 Aberdeen

Celtic vs Aberdeen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Celtic to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

