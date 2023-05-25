Celtic vs Aberdeen Prediction and Betting Tips | May 27th 2023

Celtic will host Aberdeen at Celtic Park on Saturday in the final round of the 2022-23 Scottish Premiership campaign.

The home side have struggled for results in the league of late but have since secured the Premiership title and are looking forward to the Cup final next month. They were beaten 4-2 by Conference League-chasing Hibernian in their last game and had looked good for the win before a Daizen Maeda red card scuppered their chances.

Celtic sit atop the league table with 96 points from 37 games. They will be looking to close out their successful Premiership campaign with a win in front of their home fans.

Aberdeen have enjoyed a largely solid campaign and are now looking forward to the European playoffs next season. They returned to winning ways last time out with a 3-0 win over 10-man St. Mirren featuring a free-kick from Liverpool loanee Leighton Clarkson and a brace from team captain Graeme Shinnie.

Celtic vs Aberdeen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 95 meetings between Celtic and Aberdeen. The hosts have won 76 of those games while the visitors have won just 10 times. There have been nine draws between the two sides.

The hosts have won their last six games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last 20.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 16 games in this fixture.

Celtic are one of two sides in the Scottish top-flight this season yet to taste defeat on home turf.

12 of Aberdeen's 16 league defeats this season have come away from home.

The Celts are the most prolific side in the Premiership this season with a goal tally of 109.

Celtic vs Aberdeen Prediction

Celtic are on a three-game winless streak, with two of those games ending in defeat. They have, however, performed brilliantly on home ground this season and should return to winning ways this weekend.

Aberdeen's latest result ended a three-game winless streak and they will be looking to build on that this weekend. They have, however, lost their last two away games and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Celtic 3-0 Aberdeen

Celtic vs Aberdeen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Celtic

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last four matchups)

