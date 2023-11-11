Celtic vs Aberdeen Prediction and Betting Tips | November 12, 2023

Celtic lock horns with Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership First Phase on Sunday (November 12).

The Bhoys are atop the standings with 32 points from 12 games, winning 10. The league leaders are eight ahead of second-placed Rangers, who are eight points behind but have a game in hand.

However, Brendan Rodgers' side are coming off a 6-0 hiding at La Liga giants Atletico Madrid in midweek in the UEFA Champions League. It's Celtic's heaviest defeat across competitions since losing 7-1 to PSG in the Champions League in 2017.

Nevertheless, the Celtics return to action in the Premiership, where they have made an unbeaten start. They have won their last two games since a goalless draw at Hibernian last month.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen are seventh in the points table with just 12 points from 10 games. However, they're coming off a 2-2 draw at PAOK Salonika in the UEFA Europa Conference League. The Dons are unbeaten in three games across competitions - including their last league outing: a 4-2 win at Motherwell.

On that note, here's a look at Celtic's head-to-head record with Aberdeen and key numbers, prediction and betting tips:

Celtic vs Aberdeen: Head-to-head and Key Numbers

Celtic have met Aberdeen 84 times across competitions, winning a whopping 68 of those meetings and losing only nine.

The Bhoys are unbeaten in 10 meetings across competitions with Aberdeen, winning nine, including their last clash 3-1 in the Premiership in September.

Celtic have lost just once at home this season in seven games across competitions, winning four.

Aberdeen have won four of their 12 away games across competitions this season and are unbeaten in three.

Celtic have won six of their last 10 games across competitions, losing twice. Aberdeen have five wins in the same period, losing twice.

Celtic vs Aberdeen Prediction

Celtic might be coming off a heavy defeat in Europe but are unbeaten in the league this season. They also have a dominant head-to-head record against Aberdeen.

Meanwhile, the visitors have fared decently across competitions this season, reaching the Scottish League Cup final, despite their patchy form in the league. However, their lopsided record against Celtic doesn't inspire much confidence,

Expect the trend to continue with a win for Brendan Rodgers' side as they seek a return to winning ways in familiar surroundings.

Prediction: Celtic 3-1 Aberdeen

Celtic vs Aberdeen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Celtic to win

Tip 2: Aberdeen to score: Yes

Tip 3: More than two goals in the game: Yes