Celtic vs Aberdeen prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premier League 2020-21

Celtic play their first game of the post-Neil Lennon era when they host Aberdeen in the Scottish Premier League on Saturday.

The Hoops announced that Lennon had left his role as the head coach after their loss to Ross County last weekend. That 1-0 loss was the final nail in Lennon's coffin in what has been a traumatic season for Celtic so far.

They are currently 18 points behind Rangers with eight games to play this season. With seven more points, Steven Gerrard's side will become Scottish champions and put an end to Celtic's nine-year hold on the title.

💬 "The club has asked me to step in and take charge of the team which I’m more than happy to do. But ultimately it’s not about me, it’s about doing the right thing for both the team and the club."



John Kennedy's exclusive interview with @CelticTV#CelticFC🍀 pic.twitter.com/rbcL1Y1PdI — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) February 25, 2021

John Kennedy has taken over from Lennon on an interim basis, as the club look to find the right manager to succeed him on a full-time basis.

Aberdeen hadn't won in six games before the weekend, but they managed a 1-0 win over Kilmarnock in what must have been a relief for Derek McInnes. Callum Hendry scored the only goal of that game in the 21st minute, as they held on for an important win. They are currently fourth in the league but are four points behind Hibernian despite playing a game more than them.

⏩ Next up, it is a trip to Celtic Park on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/uWsqZdtjgp — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) February 24, 2021

Celtic vs Aberdeen Head-to-Head

Celtic have won 49 of the last 61 games that they have played against Aberdeen, losing only seven of those.

Advertisement

The last game between these two sides happened just last Wednesday. In a game that was postponed from earlier in the season, Celtic won 1-0, with David Turnbull scoring the solitary goal on the night.

Celtic form guide: L-W-W-W-W

Aberdeen form guide: W-L-D-L-L

Celtic vs Aberdeen Team News

Ross County v Celtic - Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership

Celtic

The Bhoys are without Christopher Jullien, who is a long-term absentee. James Forrest is still struggling with an ankle issue.

Injured: James Forrest, Christopher Jullien

Suspended: None

Celtic v Aberdeen - Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership

Aberdeen

Advertisement

Fraser Hornby could be ruled out for the rest of the season after he tore a thigh muscle in the win against Kilmarnock. Jonny Hayes, Ryan Hedges and Greg Leigh are also injured and will not play a part in this game.

Injured: Fraser Hornby, Ryan Hedges, Jonny Hayes, Greg Leigh

Suspended: None

Celtic vs Aberdeen Predicted XIs

Celtic Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Vasilis Barkas; Jonjoe Kenny, Kristoffer Ajer, Shane Duffy, Diego Laxalt; Scott Brown; Mohamed Elyounoussi, Tom Rogic, Callum McGregor; Odsonne Edouard, Albian Ajeti

Aberdeen Predicted XI (3-5-2): Joe Lewis; Tommie Hoban, Ash Taylor, Andrew Considine; Connor McLennan, Ross McCrorie, Lewis Ferguson, Dean Campbell, Niall McGinn; Florian Kamberi, Callum Hendry

Celtic vs Aberdeen Prediction

With Lennon now gone, there is a chance that Celtic could either implode or finish the season with a bang. With little to play for in terms of the league, there could be some flat performances. That is why we are predicting that this game will end in a draw.

Prediction: Celtic 0-0 Aberdeen