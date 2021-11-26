Celtic vs Aberdeen prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22 

Celtic will welcome Aberdeen to Celtic Park for a matchday 15 fixture in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 3-2 defeat away to Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Europa League. Two late goals from Robert Andrich and Moussa Diaby helped the Germans overturn a one-goal deficit and eliminate the Bhoys from the competition.

Aberdeen fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Dundee United last weekend. Ian Harkes scored the match-winner with 10 minutes to go in a game that saw both sides reduced to 10 men.

That defeat left the Dandies in eighth spot, having accrued 15 points from 14 matches. Sunday's hosts are in second place, four points behind arch-rivals and defending champions Rangers.

Celtic vs Aberdeen Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 90 occasions in the past and Celtic unsurprisingly have the better record.

The capital side were victorious in 71 games while Aberdeen have just 10 wins to their name. Nine previous matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in October. Goals from Kyogo Furuhashi and Jota helped Celtic secure a 2-1 victory on matchday eight of the current campaign.

Celtic form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-D

Aberdeen form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-D-W

Celtic vs Aberdeen Team News

Celtic

Karamoko Dembele (ankle), Greg Taylor (shoulder), Tomas Rogic (hamstring), Carl Starfelt (hamstring) and long-term absentee Christopher Jullien have all been ruled out with injuries.

Injuries: Karamoko Dembele, Greg Taylor, Christopher Jullien, Tomas Rogic, Carl Starfelt

Suspension: None

Aberdeen

The visitors have several injury concerns ahead of their trip to the capital. Matthew Kennedy (back), Declan Gallagher (hamstring), Calvin Ramsay (muscle), Andrew Considine (knee) and Michael Devlin (ankle) are all unavailable due to injuries.

Funso Ojo has been suspended due to his double booking against Dundee United.

Injuries: Matthew Kennedy, Declan Gallagher, Calvin Ramsay, Andrew Considine, Michael Devlin

Suspension: Funso Ojo

Celtic vs Aberdeen Predicted XI

Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Hart (GK); Anthony Ralston, Stephen Welsh, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Adam Montgomery; Ismaila Soro, Nir Bitton, David Turnbull; Albian Ajeti, Jota, Kyogo Furuhashi

Aberdeen Predicted XI (3-4-3): Joe Lewis (GK); Jack MacKenzie, Scott Brown, Ross McCrorie; Dean Campbell, Dylan McGeouch, Teddy Jenks, Jack Gurr; Ryan Hedges, Christian Ramirez, Marley Watkins

Celtic vs Aberdeen Prediction

Celtic are heavily favored to emerge victorious and the hosts will be seeking a win to bounce back from their continental disappointment.

A win would see them keep pace with city rivals Rangers in the race for the title and we are backing Angelos Postecoglou's side to secure a comfortable win.

Prediction: Celtic 3-0 Aberdeen

Edited by Shardul Sant