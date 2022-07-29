Celtic vs Aberdeen prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2022-23

Celtic are set to play Aberdeen at Celtic Park on Sunday in the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Dean Smith's Norwich City in their most recent friendly game. Goals from Japanese forward Daizen Maeda and midfielder David Turnbull secured the win for Ange Postecoglou's Celtic.

Aberdeen, on the other hand, beat Ian Murray's Raith Rovers 3-0 in the Scottish League Cup. Goals from North Macedonia international Bojan Miovski, midfielder Ross McCrorie and veteran Irish winger Jonny Hayes sealed the deal for Jim Goodwin's Aberdeen.

Celtic vs Aberdeen Head-to-Head

In 62 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Celtic hold the clear advantage. They have won 49 games, lost seven and drawn six.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year, with Celtic beating Aberdeen 3-2. A brace from Portuguese winger Jota and a goal from midfielder Matt O'Riley ensured victory for Celtic. Second-half goals from American attacker Christian Ramirez and midfielder Lewis Ferguson proved to be a mere consolation for Aberdeen.

Celtic form guide in the Scottish Premiership: yet to play

Aberdeen form guide in the Scottish Premiership: yet to play

Celtic vs Aberdeen Team News

Celtic

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou could be without Swedish centre-back Carl Starfelt, German centre-back Moritz Jenz and Japanese midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Yosuke Ideguchi, Moritz Jenz, Carl Starfelt

Suspended: None

Aberdeen

Meanwhile, Aberdeen will be without young midfielder Connor Barron, while there are doubts over the availability of left-back Jack MacKenzie. Centre-back Liam Scales is unavailable. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Jim Goodwin is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Connor Barron

Doubtful: Jack MacKenzie

Suspended: None

Not available: Liam Scales

Celtic vs Aberdeen Predicted XI

Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Hart, Josip Juranovic, Stephen Welsh, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Greg Taylor, Aaron Mooy, Reo Hatate, Callum McGregor, James Forrest, Daizen Maeda, Kyogo Furuhashi

Aberdeen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kelle Roos, Jayden Richardson, Anthony Stewart, Ross McCrorie, Hayden Coulson, Dante Polvara, Ylber Ramadani, Matty Kennedy, Vicente Besuijen, Jonny Hayes, Bojan Miovski

Celtic vs Aberdeen Prediction

Celtic are the Scottish champions, and manager Ange Postecoglou has rightly been credited for Celtic's recent success. Japanese stars like Daizen Maeda, Kyogo Furuhashi and Reo Hatate have all excelled, while summer signings like Australian midfielder Aaron Mooy could come crucial.

Aberdeen, on the other hand, will rely on players like Bojan Miovski and Christian Ramirez.

Celtic will be the favourites to win.

Prediction: Celtic 2-0 Aberdeen

