Celtic vs Buckie Thistle Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st January 2024

Celtic host Buckie Thistle at Celtic Park on Sunday in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup, looking to extend their winning run to five games in all competitions.

Following their 2-0 loss to Hearts on 16 December 2023, the Hoops have bounced back in spectacular fashion, beating Livingston, Dundee, Rangers and St. Mirren to strengthen their position at the top of the league table.

With 54 points in 22 games, the Glasgow outfit look well-placed to retain their Scottish Premiership title for a third time in a row, although Rangers are breathing down their necks.

Celtic are looking to retain their Scottish Cup title too, having won for a record-extending 41st time last year. Although it's still a long way until the finals, Brendan Rodgers' side are the overwhelming favorites to beat the fifth-tier side, Buckie Thistle.

The Jags have won their last three games and remain unbeaten in their last six in all competitions, due to which the side will approach their Sunday's game without fear.

Graeme Stewart's side thrashed Tayport 4-0 in the first round of the cup, before a narrow 1-0 victory over Forres Mechanics. In the third round, the Moray outfit needed a 5-4 penalty shootout win over Broxburn Athletic following a 2-2 draw with the side in regulation time.

Celtic vs Buckie Thistle Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first official clash between the sides.

Celtic have won their last four games and five of their last six.

Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi is looking to score in their third consecutive home match.

Buckie Thistle have won their last three games, all coming away from home, and remain unbeaten in their last six.

Buckie Thistle's Jack Murray has played an important part in all three of their cup games so far - scoring against Tayport and Forres Mechanics and then converting his penalty against Broxburn Athletic.

Celtic vs Buckie Thistle Prediction

Celtic are the overwhelming favorites here, given their superior quality and just overall dominance of the game in Scotland.

Buckie Thistle will be eager to cause an upset after their latest impressive form, but they do not have it in them to pull it off against such superior opposition.

Prediction: Celtic 3-0 Buckie Thistle

Celtic vs Buckie Thistle Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Celtic to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No