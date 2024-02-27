Celtic will look to return to the top of the Scottish Premiership when they host Dundee FC at Celtic Park on Wednesday (February 28).

The hosts ensured stayed within touching distance of leaders Rangers with a 3-1 victory over Motherwell at Fir Park on Sunday. Brendan Rodgers’ side have gone 11 games without defeat across competitions, winning nine, since a 2-0 loss to Hearts on December 16.

With 65 points from 27 games, Celtic are second in the Premiership, two points behind Rangers.

Meanwhile, Dundee were sent crashing back to earth at the weekend, when they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Hibernian at Easter Road. Before that, Tony Docherty’s men were on a two-game winning run, seeing off St. Johnstone and Ross County at home.

With 32 points from 26 games, Dundee are sixth in the league table, two points above seventh-placed Hibernian just outside the championship round qualification places.

Celtic vs Dundee FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last 48 meetings, Celtic lead 40-1.

Celtic are on an eight-game winning streak against Dundee since a goalless draw in April 2018.

Dundee have managed just one away win across competitions since the turn of the year, losing four..

Celtic have won all but one of their last five home games across competitions, with a 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock on February 17 being the exception.

Celtic vs Dundee FC Prediction

Dundee are in for a tough 90 minutes against a Celtic side firing on all cylinders. Rodgers’ men have enjoyed the better of this fixture, and given the gulf in quality and experience between the sides, expect them to come away with a comfortable win.

Prediction: Celtic 3-1 Dundee

Celtic vs Dundee FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Celtic to win

Tip 2: First to score - Celtic (The hosts have opened the scoring in seven of their last eight games with Dundee.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in their last five meetings.)