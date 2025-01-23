Celtic vs Dundee FC Prediction and Betting Tips | January 25th 2025

Celtic will host Dundee FC at Celtic Park on Saturday in another round of the 2024-25 Scottish Premiership campaign. The hosts will be looking to put in a much better performance after dropping points in the first leg of this fixture.

Celtic narrowly escaped what would have been only a second league defeat of the season thanks to a 93rd-minute equalizer from Arne Engels in a thrilling 3-3 draw against Dundee in their last league game. The defending champions, who have won five of their last seven league games, are 13 points clear at the top of the table and will hope to continue their fine form by picking up a 20th league win on Saturday.

Dundee would have been pleased to get a draw against the league leaders last time out but will be keen to pick up a win this time around, having only picked up two wins in their last eight league matches. The visitors sit seventh in the table with 27 points from 23 matches and will be looking to add to that tally this weekend.

Celtic vs Dundee FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 271 previous occasions going into Saturday's match. Celtic have won 169 of those meetings, while 52 have ended in draws and Dundee have won the remaining 50.

The hosts have been unstoppable in front of goal in recent editions of this fixture, scoring 35 goals across the last 10 editions.

The visitors are winless in the last 45 editions of this fixture, with their last win against Celtic coming back in the 2000-01 season.

The Celts have the best offensive and defensive records in the Scottish top flight with 64 goals scored and only 11 conceded.

Dundee have the third-best offensive and the third-worst defensive records in the league with 37 goals scored and 41 conceded.

Celtic vs Dundee FC Prediction

Celtic are heavy favorites going into the weekend and should cruise to an easy victory thanks to their superior quality and stellar home record, having won all but one of their home league games so far.

Dundee will be hopeful of pulling off another draw against the champions but they have struggled on the road of late and could lose this one.

Prediction: Celtic 3-1 Dundee FC

Celtic vs Dundee FC Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Celtic to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the last nine matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in five of the visitors' last six games)

