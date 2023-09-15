Celtic vs Dundee FC Prediction and Betting Tips | September 16, 2023 

Celtic welcome Dundee FC to Celtic Park for a Scottish Premiership matchday five fixture on Saturday (September 16).

The hosts are coming off a morale-boosting 1-0 win at arch-rivals Rangers in the Old Firm derby before the international break. Kyogo Furuhashi's goal in first half injury time proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Dundee FC, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw at St. Johnstone. They took a two-goal lead through Amadou Bakayoko and Rickie Lamie, but Maksym Kucheriavyi stepped off the bench with a late brace to ensure parity.

The stalemate left the Dark Blues in sixth spot in the points table, having garnered five points from four games. Celtic, meanwhile, are joint-top of the standings, with 10 points after four outings.

Celtic vs Dundee FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Celtic have won 42 of their last 51 games against Dundee, losing one.

Their most recent meeting in February 2022 saw Celtic claim a 3-2 comeback home win.

Five of their last six meetings have produced at least three goals, with four seeing at least four goals.

Celtic are on a 46-game unbeaten run at home in the league since January 2021 (39 wins).

Five of Dundee's last six league games have had goals at both ends.

Celtic vs Dundee FC Prediction

Celtic have set an early marker about their title aspirations. Their win over Rangers in the derby before the break would have boosted their confidence. Manager Brendan Rodgers will look to consolidate his team's lead at the summit.

Dundee, for their part, have started relatively well on their return to the top-flight. However, they have their work cut out as they look to become the first team to beat Celtic at home in over two years.

Expect the hosts to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Celtic 4-1 Dundee

Celtic vs Dundee FC Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Celtic to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Celtic to win both halves

Tip 5 - Celtic to score over 1.5 goals