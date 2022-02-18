Celtic vs Dundee prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22

Celtic are set to play Dundee at Celtic Park on Sunday for their next game in the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic come into this game on the back of a 3-2 win over Aberdeen in their most recent Scottish Premiership game. A brace from Portuguese winger Jota Filipe and a goal from English midfielder Matt O'Riley sealed the deal for Ange Postecoglou's Celtic. Goals from experienced American attacker Christian Ramirez and Scotland international Lewis Ferguson proved to be a mere consolation for Aberdeen.

Dundee, on the other hand, beat Robbie Neilson's Hearts 2-1 in the league. An own goal from centre-back Toby Sibbick and a goal from striker Danny Mullen secured the win for Dundee. Young striker Ellis Simms scored the goal for Hearts.

Celtic vs Dundee Head-to-Head

In 24 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Celtic hold the clear advantage. They have won 20 games and drawn four.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Scottish Premiership, with Celtic beating Dundee 4-2. Braces from former Real Valladolid winger Jota Filipe and Japanese forward Kyogo Furuhashi ensured victory for Celtic. Striker Danny Mullen and centre-back Lee Ashcroft scored the goals for Dundee.

Celtic form guide in the Scottish Premiership: W-W-W-W-W

Dundee form guide in the Scottish Premiership: W-L-D-D-L

Celtic vs Dundee Team News

Celtic

Celtic will be without star Japanese attacker Kyogo Furuhashi, while there are doubts over the availability of midfielder David Turnbull and Swiss striker Albian Ajeti. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Ange Postecoglou is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Kyogo Furuhashi

Doubtful: Albian Ajeti, David Turnbull

Suspended: None

Dundee

Meanwhile, Dundee have no known injury issues.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Celtic vs Dundee Predicted XI

Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Hart, Anthony Ralston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt, Greg Taylor, Matt O'Riley, Reo Hatate, Callum McGregor, James Forrest, Giorgos Giakoumakis, Daizen Maeda

Dundee Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ian Lawlor, Jordan McGhee, Ryan Sweeney, Zeno Ibsen Rossi, Cammy Kerr, Paul McGowan, Charlie Adam, Max Anderson, Paul McMullan, Danny Mullen, Niall McGinn

Celtic vs Dundee Prediction

Celtic are top of the league table, one point ahead of 2nd-placed Rangers. Manager Ange Postecoglou has received deserved praise for the work he has done at Celtic, with smart transfers and improved performances resulting in better results compared to last season.

COPA90 @Copa90 Ange Postecoglou after Celtic's Old Firm win last night. We love this Ange Postecoglou after Celtic's Old Firm win last night. We love this🙌 https://t.co/etxbG83HZN

Dundee, on the other hand, are 11th in the league, and have won only one of their last five league games. Forward Paul McMullan has done well this season, but their current form does not inspire confidence.

Celtic will be the favourites.

Prediction: Celtic 2-0 Dundee

Edited by Abhinav Anand