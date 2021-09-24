Celtic vs Dundee United prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22 

Celtic and Dundee United will battle for three points at Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a routine 3-0 home win over Raith Rovers in the Scottish League Cup quarterfinal on Thursday. Jota, Liel Abada and David Turnbull all got on the scoresheet to ease the capital side into the last four.

Dundee United were eliminated from the same competition by Hibernian courtesy of a 3-1 defeat on home turf. Joe Newell, Scott Allan and Martin Boyle all scored first half goals in a comfortable victory for their side.

Celtic Football Club @CelticFC



𝕖𝕩𝕔𝕝𝕦𝕤𝕚𝕧𝕖 with Callum McGregor! ✍️



©️🍀 💬 “The club’s very close to my heart. I’ve been here for a number of years now, I’m happy here, I love my football and representing this club, and I want to stay here for as long as I can.” 💚🤍 @CelticTV 𝕖𝕩𝕔𝕝𝕦𝕤𝕚𝕧𝕖 with Callum McGregor! ✍️ #CalMac2026 ©️🍀 💬 “The club’s very close to my heart. I’ve been here for a number of years now, I’m happy here, I love my football and representing this club, and I want to stay here for as long as I can.” 💚🤍



@CelticTV 𝕖𝕩𝕔𝕝𝕦𝕤𝕚𝕧𝕖 with Callum McGregor! ✍️



#CalMac2026 ©️🍀 https://t.co/fcfd5HNkeY

Celtic will be looking to usurp their next opponents in the league table. The Bhoys currently sit in sixth place on nine points while Dundee United are one spot and one point ahead.

Celtic vs Dundee United Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 71 occasions in the past and Celtic unsurprisingly have the better record with 54 wins to their name.

They shared the spoils in 14 previous matches while Dundee United were victorious on just three occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in March and they could not be separated in a goalless draw at Tannadice Park.

Celtic have been inconsistent of late and have lost four of their last six matches in all competitions. Dundee United were victorious in four of their last seven games.

Celtic form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-L

Dundee United form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-L-W

Celtic vs Dundee United Team News

Celtic

Karamoko Dembele (ankle), Greg Taylor (shoulder), Kyogo Furuhashi (knee) and long-term absentee Christopher Jullien (knee) have all been ruled out with injuries.

James Forrest is a doubt with a knock but there are no suspension worries for the hosts. Team captain Callum McGregor recently signed a new five-year contract extension.

Injuries: Karamoko Dembele, Greg Taylor, Christopher Jullien, Kyogo Furuhashi

Doubtful: James Forrest

Suspension: None

Dundee United

Declan Glass and Archie Meekison will be unavailable for the trip to the capital. Mark Connolly is a long-term absentee with a cruciate ligament rupture.

Injuries: Declan Glass, Archie Meekison, Mark Connolly

Suspension: None

Celtic vs Dundee United Predicted XI

Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Hart (GK); Anthony Ralston, Stephen Welsh, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt; Ismaila Soro, Tom Rogic, David Turnbull; Albian Ajeti, Jota, Adam Montgomery

Dundee United FC @dundeeunitedfc After discussions with Celtic FC, PPV for fans in UK and Ireland has now been confirmed.



Subsequently, we will no longer be looking to hold a beam back event inside Tannadice.



We remain disappointed that no United fans will be in attendance at Celtic Park. After discussions with Celtic FC, PPV for fans in UK and Ireland has now been confirmed.



Subsequently, we will no longer be looking to hold a beam back event inside Tannadice.



We remain disappointed that no United fans will be in attendance at Celtic Park. https://t.co/Z5AVQH2xdu

Dundee United Predicted XI (4-5-1): Trevor Carson (GK); Scott McMann, Charlie Mulgrew, Ryan Edwards, Kerr Smith; Peter Pawlett, Jeando Fuchs, Dylan Levitt, Ian Harkes, Ilmari Niskanen; Marc McNulty

Celtic vs Dundee United Prediction

Despite their recent struggles, Celtic still have a distinct edge over Dundee United and will be expected to pick up maximum points on home soil.

Also Read

It will, however, be less than straightforward as the visitors have proved their mettle so far this season. Nevertheless, we are backing the hosts to secure the win with goals at both ends.

Predicition: Celtic 3-1 Dundee United

Edited by Shardul Sant