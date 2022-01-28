Celtic vs Dundee United prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22

The Scottish Premiership continues this weekend and will see Celtic host Dundee United at Celtic Park on Saturday.

Celtic beat Heart of Midlothian 2-1 in their last game via first-half goals from Reo Hatate and Giorgos Giakoumakis, with the former scoring his debut goal for the club in just his second appearance.

The Celts sit second in the league table with 51 points from 22 games. They are four points behind rivals Rangers at the top of the table and will be looking to keep up the pressure with a win at the weekend.

Dundee United completed a 2-1 comeback win over Ross County last time out with second-half substitute Nicky Clark scoring a late brace. The result for the visitors ended a seven-game winless run in which they lost six on the bounce.

Dundee United sit seventh in the Premiership standings with 28 points from 22 games. They will be looking to break into the Championship places with a win this Saturday.

Celtic vs Dundee United Head-to-Head

Historically, there have been 73 meetings between Celtic and Dundee United. The hosts have won 55 of those games while the visitors have won just three times. There have been 15 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash last month. Celtic won the game 3-0.

Celtic Form Guide: W-W-W-D-W

Dundee United Form Guide: W-L-L-L-L

Celtic vs Dundee United Team News

Celtic

The hosts have a couple of absentees ahead of Saturday's game. Karamoko Dembele, Kyogo Furuhashi, Yosuke Ideguchi, Albian Ajeti, David Turnbull and Matt O'Riley are all injured and will miss the game at the weekend. Callum McGregor is a doubt for the game as he recovers from a facial injury.

Daizen Maeda and Tom Rogic are both away on international duty and will not feature at the weekend.

Injured: Karamoko Dembele, Kyogo Furuhashi, Yosuke Ideguchi, Albian Ajeti, David Turnbull, Matt O'Riley

Doubtful: Callum McGregor

Unavailable: Daizen Maeda, Tom Rogic

Suspended: None

Dundee United

Lee Ashcroft and Cillian Sheridan are both injured and are not expected to be part of the team to face Celtic.

Injured: Lee Ashcroft, Cillian Sheridan

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Celtic vs Dundee United Predicted XI

Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Hart; Josip Juranović, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt, Greg Taylor; James McCarthy, Nir Bitton, Reo Hatate; Jota, Liel Abada, James Forrest

Dundee United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Benjamin Siegrist; Scott McMann, Ryan Edwards, Calum Butcher, Kieran Freeman; Ian Harkes, Dylan Levitt, Jeando Fuchs; Peter Pawlett, Marc McNulty, Tony Watt

Celtic vs Dundee United Prediction

Celtic are in impeccable form ahead of Saturday's game with a 12-game unbeaten run and just one defeat in their last 22 games.

Dundee United's latest win ended a six-game losing streak in which they scored just twice. They should see defeat this weekend.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Celtic 2-0 Dundee United

Edited by Peter P